$2.5 million medical centre planned for Lismore

A development application has been lodged for a new medical centre at Lismore.

PLANS for a new $2.5 million medical centre, to be built about 100m from Lismore Base Hospital, have been lodged with the council.

The development application for the ophthalmology practice was submitted by planners Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of MBL Eye Surgeons.

The Hunter Street site is currently zoned residential and has a house on the site.

But according to the architectural design statement from DFJ Architects, the proposed development "is seen as a clear addition to the larger Lismore Health Precinct".

"Located on the perimeter of this precinct, the development aims to strengthen connectivity between neighbouring health facilities and the nearby hospital and associated amenity," the architect report states.

Newton Denny Chapelle, in the documents lodged with the council, explained the existing building would be demolished to make way for the new medical centre.

The first stage of the development would be the construction of the medical centre.

This will include three screening rooms, two consultation rooms, an injection room, procedure room, laser room, tech room, reception, office and three waiting rooms.

Stage two is for a commercial premises on the ground floor, which may be subject to a separate development application in the future.

"The practice will be attended by one to two ophthalmologists each day in addition to one to two technicians and one office staff member per ophthalmologist on duty," the report states.

"It is anticipated that between 50-60 clients will attend the premises per day, with an average of four patients per hour.

"The proposal is well suited to the subject site in that it provides important health services (ophthalmology) for the immediately surrounding health precinct and the broader Lismore area.

"The proposal is considered to be in the public interest through the accessibility by residents of Lismore to specialist ophthalmologist services."