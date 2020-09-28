2.32m shark detected at South Ballina beach

Fishermen Aidan Kennedy and Luke McDonald went fishing in a boat on Saturday, where they came up close with a great white shark. Photo credit: Instagram- lukemcdonald_fishing and aidankennedyfilm.

A 2.32m white shark has been tagged and released from a SMART drumline at South Ballina this morning.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries stated the shark was released at 11.29am this morning.

South Ballina is the same area where a 54-tonne adult male sperm whale washed up earlier this month.

SMART drumlines are used throughout the Northern Rivers.

SMART drumlines consist of an anchor, two buoys and a satellite-linked GPS communications unit attached to a hook baited with fish.

When a shark takes the bait and puts pressure on the line, the magnet is released alerting the boat crew and DPI scientists there is an animal on the line.

A contractor is then sent to release the shark from the line.

