23-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car

21st Apr 2019 8:53 AM
A TWENTY-THREE year old man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in the late hours of last night.

At 11.49pm ambulance and police services were called to the intersection of Childers Rd and Kingswood Way in Elliot following reports a pedestrian had been run over.

The man suffered extensive injuries to his head and face.

He was treated for injuries at the scene and transported in a critical condition under emergency lights and sirens to Bundaberg Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious pedestrian incident.

Updates to follow.

