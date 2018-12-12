$22 million development to go before planning panel

An artist's impression of the "village green" area of the proposed Aureus development on The Coast Rd at Skennars Head.

THE future of a proposed $22 million subdivision at Skennars Head may be decided today.

The Joint Regional Planning Panel will hold a public determination meeting on stage one of the Skennars Head Expansion Area development, known as Aureus, this afternoon.

The proposal, put forward by developer Intrapac, includes 229 residential lots, seven super lots and five public reserve lots for an area west of The Coast Rd.

Ballina Shire Council staff have recommended approval "by way of deferred commencement consent".

It would mean the development can go ahead only when Intrapac has satisfied certain conditions.

The council's suggested conditions include a requirement that Intrapac proceed with the subdivision in stages in accordance with the nominated order.

Intrapac chief operating officer Max Shifman said they expected the only question remaining would be of which conditions are imposed, rather than whether or not the subdivision goes ahead.

"We're obviously hoping to get an approval," Mr Shifman said.

"I think it's fair to say we've worked well with council on this.

"We've been able to reduce the number of issues substantially."

In the council report identified some key issues, including the lack of a wildlife corridor and plan of management, impact on ecologically endangered communities (EECs) and the requirement for a freshwater wetland EEC offset.

"The assessment raises a number of issues, many of which are interrelated and dependent on one another to be resolved," staff said in the report.

"Therefore, it is proposed to address each of the key issues via way of a deferred commencement condition."

Those conditions, along with other general conditions, have been set out in a 51-page document which the council's staff lodged with the JRPP along with the assessment report.

Mr Shifman said Intrapac had submitted to the JRPP some alternate conditions, including relating to the Wildlife Corridor Restoration Plan.

Ballina mayor David Wright said he supported the staff recommendation.