21st Birthday celebrations for Coffs Ocean Swims

GET SET: It's not long until the swimmers hit the water at the Jetty for the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims on Sunday, April 8. NashysPix

THE annual Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims are celebrating their 21st birthday this year and organisers encourage swimmers of all ages and abilities to come along and join in the special birthday celebrations by taking part in one of the swims on Sunday, April 8, at Coffs Jetty Beach.

"If the feedback from the swimmers in last weekend's triathlon is anything to go by, the conditions in the harbour are currently ideal for swimming, with warm water temps and very good visibility,” event director Noel Phillips said

"You only have three weeks to get your entry in for the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims on Sunday, April 8, but still plenty of time to start training if you haven't already.”

The annual Ocean Swims have something for all ages and abilities, with a 600m swim around the Jetty for those aged 10 and over, followed by the junior swims for those aged eight to 14 years and the main event - the 2km harbour swim - for those 12 and over.

The event raises money for local charities and community groups, including Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Urunga Surf Life Saving Clubs, the Disabled Surfers Association and the Rotary Daybreak Club of Coffs Harbour, for distribution to charities.

Phillips said more than half of the entries to date have come from visitors, with a strong contingent from the New England and Northern Rivers regions.

He urges Coffs Harbour locals to come and support this iconic event whether as a competitor or spectator.

The Jetty provides the ideal viewing platform for the Coffs Ocean Swims, with spectators able to get a bird's-eye view of the swimmers below.

The Coffs Ocean Swim is one of the longest-running sporting events on the CoffsCoast, with an emphasis on fun.

There are some fabulous prizes on offer just for taking part, including Vorgee swim packs, free swim passes to the Olympic Pool and some other exciting random prize draws.

For more information and to enter one or more of the swims on Sunday, April 8, visit www.villagesports. com.au.