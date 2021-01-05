2021: Developments that will shape the future of Coffs

There are some major developments set to shape the future of the Coffs Coast. Here's a list of what's to come.

There's no denying the Coffs Coast is in the midst of a development boom.

There are several major plans in the pipeline or currently underway that will massively influence the future of our region.

As we enter into 2021, The Advocate has compiled a list of just what's to come.

AIRPORT ENTERPRISE PARK

An artist's impression of the Coffs Harbour Airport Enterprise Park.

The development of the Airport Enterprise Park has already begun, with road, water, sewer and other infrastructure works currently underway.

It is anticipated that the 98-lot business park, located on vacant land in the northern precinct of the airport, will boost employment and attract a mixture of business and new aviation enterprises to the Coffs Coast.

A Development Application has recently been lodged by Leading Edge Data Centres to construct Coffs' first ever commercial data centre on lot 91.

It would enable businesses and consumers to have access to high-speed internet and direct cloud connectivity.

The management of the airport and enterprise was last month handed over to Palisade Investment Partners under a long-term lease, meaning the development of the park - currently estimated to be at least $25m - will be supported with private investment.

SEVEN-STOREY APARTMENTS AT THE JETTY

Pre-sale of apartments in the $20m high-rise block, approved on the corner of Orlando and Collingwood Streets at the Jetty, will start in coming months, with construction expected to start later in the year.

Expected to "lead the way" of the redevelopment of the jetty area, a development application for a $20-million seven-storey building in a prime jetty location was recently approved by Coffs Harbour City Councillors.

Jim Booth from Casa Koala Architecture told The Advocate that the pre-sale of the apartments will start in March-April, with construction to begin later in the year.

The mixed-use contemporary building is set to feature a commercial hub on the ground levels, with 46 apartments on the upper levels.

ORLANDO LANE APARTMENTS

Almost next door to Casa Koala's apartment building project, construction works have begun on what has been dubbed 'Orlando Lane' apartments.

Located on the prime site at Orlando St, apartments are already being snapped up off the plan.

The development, which was first approved in late 2017, will consist of office spaces and 25 apartments across five levels.

Construction is anticipated to be complete in late 2021.

THE CULTURAL AND CIVIC SPACE

The internal street that flows through the Cultural and Civic Space from one side to the other.

It's a project which has attracted heavy criticism, but approval was given by the DPIE in November for the $76.5m Cultural and Civic Space project.

Site demolition began late last year to make way for the project, which will consist of a museum, council chambers, library, gallery and more.

Many have criticised the price tag, the inclusion of the council chambers, the exclusion of a performing space, and the mayor's use of the casting vote, while others praised the plans for a modern building to host arts and culture in Coffs.

The next anticipated milestone of the project is the release of the 80 per cent Design Development Report.

THE SHORELINE AT PARK BEACH

The Shoreline at Park Beach plans.

With an eye-watering price tag of $150-million, The Shoreline at Park Beach is the biggest private development in Coffs Harbour's history.

Construction works have been well underway on the project headed by Bachrach Naumburger Group, who is also the developer behind Park Beach Plaza and Seashells apartments.

The Shoreline is a luxury senior's retirement village and aged care centre, set to accommodate Coffs' anticipated rise in the older demographic.

The first stages of the project include the construction of a 120-bed care facility and independent living units.

Construction of these first two stages should be completed by March 2022.

Bachrach Naumburger Group were recently successful in their DA with a change of plans for a separate new tower to be constructed on site, featuring 57 units.

THE BYPASS

Coffs Harbour Bypass.

The 14km Coffs Bypass has been a long time coming, with the Federal Government giving the project the green light in December.

It is said to be Coffs' biggest ever infrastructure project and is expected to divert 12,000 vehicles a day out of the centre of Coffs, reducing travel times by as much as 23 minutes.

It would bypass a total of 12 sets of traffic lights in the centre of Coffs.

Politicians officially announced the start of the project in mid-December, however it was revealed at the time almost a third of properties on the route were yet to be acquired.

The project, approved with tunnels at Roberts Hill, Shephards Lane and Gatelys Road, is expected to take around five years to build, weather permitting.

GOWINGS' HOTEL IN THE CBD

An artist's impression of the high-rise hotel development proposed to be built on top of Coffs Central by Gowings Pty Ltd.

It's only early days, but one of the most anticipated Coffs CBD development may be back on track with a new DA recently submitted to council.

A DA for a multistorey hotel on the top of the Coffs Central shopping centre was first approved back in July 2017, however in January 2018 a Gowings representative told The Advocate "no decision" had been made to proceed with the plans.

Gowings had obtained consent for a mixed-use development including a 92-room hotel, two floors of commercial area, and extended retail areas.

However, The Advocate revealed late last year that stratum subdivision plans for the development were submitted to council, and if approved will pave the way for the long anticipated CBD hotel.

The DA is pending approval.

THE REDEVELOPMENT OF THE JETTY FORESHORES

A new Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct Draft Concept and Infrastructure Plan

The final masterplan for the State Government's redevelopment of the Jetty Foreshores is slated to be released this year.

Members of the Coffs community are currently working alongside the State Government as part of a steering committee to finalise plans for the revitalisation of the jetty foreshores.

Draft plans released late last year attracted some criticism due to its provision for a retirement home at the site of the former Fishing Club.

The government has committed an initial $20m to commence work on the project which will see mixed-use development along Jordan Esplanade, at the Marina Precinct, and north of Marina Dr.

THE BIG BANANA'S $50-MILLION EXPANSION

Exciting things are planned for the Big Banana under it's $50-million upgrade.

The first project in the newly announced $50-million Big Banana expansion - a new water raft ride - is expected to be completed as soon as October.

That's according to General Manager Michael Lockman, who unveiled the major plans that will see several new attractions built at the popular tourist destination by 2040.

Eco-cabins, a new brewery and restaurant, and a coaster ride are among the developments in that will be completed in the short-term - but Mr Lockman told the Advocate that the first to be tackled this year is the water park expansion.

MORE DEVELOPMENTS:

- Coffs Harbour Health Campus Expansion

- A new women-only rehabilitation centre at Moonee Beach

- The multimillion expansion of Coffs Harbour Nursery

- The redevelopment of the site of the former Forestry building at the jetty

- The West Woolgoolga Sports Complex

- A Regional Athletics Centre