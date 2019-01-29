Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Aussies will be hoping for much better than their performance in 2016.
The Aussies will be hoping for much better than their performance in 2016.
Cricket

Aussies cop tough draw for T20 World Cup

by AAP
29th Jan 2019 12:36 PM

AUSTRALIA will have to face defending champions West Indies and the No.1-ranked Pakistan in their home Twenty20 World Cup group stages next year.

Australia play Pakistan in their opener at the SCG on October 24, as they begin their bid to win the title for the first time.

It doesn't get any easier for the Aussies after that, with defending champs the West Indies awaiting in Perth on October 28.

"It's a solid start for us, Pakistan ranked No.1, come up against the Windies," vice-captain Alex Carey said.

"For us it is really exciting to be up against the best really early in the competition.

It's a long way away, but momentum going into the finals will be so crucial. To start thinking about it is really exciting."

New Zealand and two qualifiers are also in Group A, while India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan and two qualifiers make up Group B.

More Stories

2020 world t20 cricket draw
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Drivers caught out by red light cameras

    premium_icon Drivers caught out by red light cameras

    News RED light cameras have been busy on the Coffs Coast since their installation over five months ago with a staggering amount issued in fines.

    'Aussie hero': Teenage girl saves young boy from rip

    premium_icon 'Aussie hero': Teenage girl saves young boy from rip

    News LOCAL family hoping to identify girl who saved boy's life on Oz Day.

    Disgraceful death of disabled pensioner

    premium_icon Disgraceful death of disabled pensioner

    News Body so decomposed the Coroner could not determine cause of death

    1 in 3 Aussies targeted by trolls as attacks enter real life

    premium_icon 1 in 3 Aussies targeted by trolls as attacks enter real life

    Opinion Enabling a troll results in abuse and violence - it's time to stop