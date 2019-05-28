Menu
Serena Williams survived a real opening round scare in Paris.
Tennis

Serena’s ‘lethal tactic’ we’ve never seen before

by Leo Schlink
28th May 2019 8:17 AM
Sheer power and cat-like agility used to be Serena Williams' lethal calling cards.

At almost 38, there is still ample force and lively movement in the American's armoury.

Now in career twilight, Williams has slowed a step, compromising the faculty to unload ballistic drives.

But, like all great warriors, the grand slam titan has adapted.

In place of the terminal weapons of her youth, Williams has added another string to her bow - the dark art of tennis bluff.

In desperate trouble against Vitalia Diatchenko, Williams stared down rare first-round grand slam defeat by psyching out the underdog Russian.

Aware Diatchenko was literally choking herself into defeat - even after winning the first set 6-2 - Williams mentally bulldozed another victim into defeat.

Even as clay dust created havoc on windswept Philippe Chatrier Court, Williams had only one focus.

Survival.

As Williams willed herself through 12 of the 13 following games, Diatchenko imploded.

In her third decades of grand slam combat, Williams conceded the first set of an opening-round for only the sixth time.

Yet there was a complete sense of inevitability over what would unfold.

She made eye contact at every opportunity, cajoling herself loudly whenever the Russian faltered.

The win was Williams 70th from 71 first-round matches at slams.

The victory, in ugly, chilly conditions, went to the heart of what makes Williams tick.

She made almost as many unforced errors as winners (24-25), but she was never going to lose - even from a set down.

How far Williams can progress at Roland Garros remains to be seen.

But the message to anybody who crosses her path is clear: Do so at your peril.

As coach Patrick Mouratoglou watched from the stands, the expectant body language was obvious.

Williams is not in Paris to make up the numbers.

She has history - and the business of winning - on her mind.

