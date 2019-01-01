2019 a big year for major local development

IT'S set to be a year of growth for Coffs Harbour as major developments are due to be complete, and others will begin construction. From the health, education to retail sectors, check out our list of what to expect in 2019.

SCU Allied Health Building to open

An artist impression of Southern Cross University's $12m Allied Health Building. Contributed

THE construction of Southern Cross University's $12m Allied Health Building is well underway, and will be open from the middle of this year for Session 2.

The two-storey building will include a range of high-tech labs and multi-purpose teaching and research spaces in a bid to attract more students and health professionals to the area.

A number of new health degrees will be available, including Occupational Therapy, a joint degree in Exercise Science and Psychology, and Indigenous Health and Mental Health on top of existing degrees in Nursing, Midwifery and more.

Hospital development begins

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the major upgrade to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in May last year. Trevor Veale

THE main works of the $194m Coffs Harbour Base Hospital expansion will begin from the middle of this year.

CPB Contractors have been announced to lead the construction, which will include a new emergency department, operating theatres, a short stay surgical unit, orthopaedic and vascular unit, and an expansion to facilities for ambulatory care and community health services.

Early works began in late November last year with the construction of a new access road.

The new four-level building will be positioned in front of the existing hospital entrance.

Jetty Foreshore development expected to begin

The draft plan announced by the State Government mapping out future development on the Jetty Foreshores. Supplied

UNVEILING the draft plans for the State Government's development of the Jetty Foreshore in October last year, Andrew Fraser MP said construction would begin 'within 12 months'.

So far, it has been established that commercial and residential buildings of up to five storeys will be built along the railway line on the western side of Jordan Esplanade and north of Marina Dr.

The plans have currently been put out to the market for commercial interest, and Mr Fraser said the proposals received will be put out for public consultation before construction begins.

C.ex Coffs International Stadium upgrade expected to be completed

An artist's impression of the upgrade to the south-east corner of C.ex Coffs Stadium. Daniel Heather

WITH works beginning in April last year, the development of two new grandstands, an annex building and the refurbishment of the existing grandstand is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

Jointly funded by the Australian Government and Coffs Harbour City Council, the new Stadium will offer nearly 3,000 seats and upgraded facilities.

CCTV cameras for the CBD to be installed

CCTV cameras installed by Coffs Harbour City Council at Park Beach last year. Rachel Vercoe

AS part of the SafeCoffs project, CCTV cameras and security lighting will be installed at City Square, Park Avenue Car Park and Park Avenue Lane in a bid to alleviate the high crime rates identified by police in these hotspots.

The installation of the cameras and lighting is expected to begin in July this year and will be completed in 2020, however council has noted it would try to move the works forward if possible.

The installation of CCTV and lighting at Toormina Oval, Skate Park and Velodrome began last year and will be completed this year.

Revitalisation of City Square

Concept plan for the revitalisation of City Square. Coffs Harbour City Council

CONSTRUCTION is expected to begin from February this year on the Council's revitalisation of City Square.

New paving, communal and private dining options, artwork, large umbrellas and more will be installed in the area.

South Coffs service centre opens

3D model of the new service centre at south Coffs Harbour. Jasmine Minhas

LOCATED on the corner of Stadium Dr and the Pacific Hwy, a new service centre housing businesses including Hungry Jacks, Oliver's Real Food, Boost Juice and Caltex Foodary will be open this year.

Construction began on the $15m centre in late June last year, lead by Queensland-based Beech Constructions.