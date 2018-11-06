Menu
Jackman’s big win for mystery role

by Staff Reporter
6th Nov 2018 6:31 AM

 

HUGH Jackman has taken out an acting award for his latest film The Front Runner - despite the fact that the political biopic has not even been released yet.

The Aussie star received the Best Actor gong for his role in the drama, which is based on the scandal that derailed the 1988 presidential cmpaiaghn of Democratic Senator Gary Hart, at the Hollywood Film Awards.

Hugh Jackman accepts the Hollywood actor award for The Front Runner at the Hollywood Film Awards. Picture: AP
Hugh Jackman accepts the Hollywood actor award for The Front Runner at the Hollywood Film Awards. Picture: AP

The film, directed by Jason Reitman, is set to be released in the US on November 21, but Aussie fans will have to wait until January 24, 2019 for a cinematic release.

According to HFA's official site, the event, now in its 22nd year, "honours some of the most acclaimed films and actors, as well as previews highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year."

Aussie star Nicole Kidman received the Hollywood Career Achievement Award.
Aussie star Nicole Kidman received the Hollywood Career Achievement Award.

Nicole Kidman was also honoured at the event with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award.

The actress was honoured for "the versatility of her performances over the years".

"Through her production company, Blossom Films, she has taken this to a new level," a statement from the Hollywood Film Awards said.

"Among the many projects she has produced, last year's Big Little Lies was a phenomenon that entered not only the cultural, but the social Zeitgeist."

 

Brad Pitt makes a rare public appearance at the Hollywood Film Awards.
Brad Pitt makes a rare public appearance at the Hollywood Film Awards.

 

Awkwafina took over from James Corden as host of the Hollywood Film Awards. Picture: AP
Awkwafina took over from James Corden as host of the Hollywood Film Awards. Picture: AP

The event, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, was hosted by Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina, who quipped that seeing Brad Pitt backstage with Ryan Gosling was a beautiful thing.

"We should call the show Crazy Hot Caucasians," she joked from the podium. "It's very steamy back there."

 

The Aussie star received his award from Anne Hathaway.
The Aussie star received his award from Anne Hathaway.
