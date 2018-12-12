Menu
South Grafton High School 2018 Year 12
South Grafton High School 2018 Year 12 Karina Smith Brammah
FORMALS 2018: All your Clarence Valley formal photos

Adam Hourigan
by
12th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
IN our yearly end-of-year feature, we present to you the graduating classes of 2018.

With seven secondary school farewelling hundreds of students this year, here are just some of the photos of them celebrating their 13 years of schooling, ending in the Clarence Valley.

Clarence Valley Anglican School

 

Grafton High School

 

Maclean High School

 

McAuley Catholic College

 

South Grafton High School

 

St Andrews Christian School

 

Pacific Valley Christian School

 

