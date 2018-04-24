2018 Anzac Day Services across the region
Coffs Harbour
5.30am: Dawn Service at The Cenotaph, Anzac Park, Vernon St.
9am: March steps off.
9.30am: Main Service at The Cenotaph.
Sawtell
6am: Dawn Service in Memorial Park, assemble 5.50am.
11am: March through main street, forum up at 10.45am.
11.25am: Main Service in Memorial Park.
Woolgoolga
5.30am: Dawn Service at the War Memorial at Returned Services Club.
11am: March from outside Woolgoolga Post Office, Beach St, assemble 10.45am.
11.15am: Commemorative Service at the War Memorial.
Urunga
6.30am: Dawn Service at the Cenotaph.
11am: March steps off, form up at 10.45 at Spar Supermarket.
11.15am: Commemoration Service at Cenotaph.
Bellingen
5.30am: Dawn Service at Cenotaph
9am: March steps off.
Repton/Mylestom
5.30am: Dawn Service at Memorial Tablet on cnr Bailey St and Mylestom Dr.
Breakfast will follow at North Beach Bowling Club.
Dorrigo
5.30am: Dawn Service at the Dorrigo Monument.
10.40am: Form up for march at Dorrigo Memorial RSL Club.
11am: March steps off to Dorrigo Monument.