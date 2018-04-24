Menu
Login
Anzac Day in Coffs Harbour last year.
Anzac Day in Coffs Harbour last year. Trevor Veale
News

2018 Anzac Day Services across the region

Jasmine Minhas
by
24th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

Coffs Harbour

5.30am: Dawn Service at The Cenotaph, Anzac Park, Vernon St.

9am: March steps off.

9.30am: Main Service at The Cenotaph.

Sawtell

6am: Dawn Service in Memorial Park, assemble 5.50am.

11am: March through main street, forum up at 10.45am.

11.25am: Main Service in Memorial Park.

Woolgoolga

5.30am: Dawn Service at the War Memorial at Returned Services Club.

11am: March from outside Woolgoolga Post Office, Beach St, assemble 10.45am.

11.15am: Commemorative Service at the War Memorial.

Urunga

6.30am: Dawn Service at the Cenotaph.

11am: March steps off, form up at 10.45 at Spar Supermarket.

11.15am: Commemoration Service at Cenotaph.

Bellingen

5.30am: Dawn Service at Cenotaph

9am: March steps off.

Repton/Mylestom

5.30am: Dawn Service at Memorial Tablet on cnr Bailey St and Mylestom Dr.

Breakfast will follow at North Beach Bowling Club.

Dorrigo

5.30am: Dawn Service at the Dorrigo Monument.

10.40am: Form up for march at Dorrigo Memorial RSL Club.

11am: March steps off to Dorrigo Monument.

anzac day anzac day services coffs coast coffs harbour mid north coast
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Hero towie honoured for saving woman's life

    Hero towie honoured for saving woman's life

    News Bravery honours for tow truck driver who saved unconscious woman in Pacific Highway crash.

    Household item that will ‘soon be extinct’

    Household item that will ‘soon be extinct’

    Lifestyle Say goodbye to the landline

    Council faced with CBD issues, gender woes

    Council faced with CBD issues, gender woes

    News Confidential matters and important decisions for council this week.

    Food festivals are a hit

    Food festivals are a hit

    News Eat street results in generous donation.

    Local Partners