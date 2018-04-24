2018 Anzac Day Services across the region

Anzac Day in Coffs Harbour last year.

Anzac Day in Coffs Harbour last year. Trevor Veale

Coffs Harbour

5.30am: Dawn Service at The Cenotaph, Anzac Park, Vernon St.

9am: March steps off.

9.30am: Main Service at The Cenotaph.

Sawtell

6am: Dawn Service in Memorial Park, assemble 5.50am.

11am: March through main street, forum up at 10.45am.

11.25am: Main Service in Memorial Park.

Woolgoolga

5.30am: Dawn Service at the War Memorial at Returned Services Club.

11am: March from outside Woolgoolga Post Office, Beach St, assemble 10.45am.

11.15am: Commemorative Service at the War Memorial.

Urunga

6.30am: Dawn Service at the Cenotaph.

11am: March steps off, form up at 10.45 at Spar Supermarket.

11.15am: Commemoration Service at Cenotaph.

Bellingen

5.30am: Dawn Service at Cenotaph

9am: March steps off.

Repton/Mylestom

5.30am: Dawn Service at Memorial Tablet on cnr Bailey St and Mylestom Dr.

Breakfast will follow at North Beach Bowling Club.

Dorrigo

5.30am: Dawn Service at the Dorrigo Monument.

10.40am: Form up for march at Dorrigo Memorial RSL Club.

11am: March steps off to Dorrigo Monument.