2017 Sport Rewind: No fools in April

- Coffs Harbour trainer Cathleen Rode couldn't contain her delight after her gelding Free Standing won the Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick. Local punters were happy as well as the four-year old paid $32.20 on the tote for the win and $7.50 the place.
- The conditions served up by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie made for choppy conditions inside Jetty Harbour but Zac Freuden was the best of the swimmers in the 2000-metre event of the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims. The first female to finish was Meegan Hoare, only a couple of seconds clear of Mette Klinkers.
- The Coffs Harbour Boardriders qualified for the national final of the the Sailor Jerry Surftag Australian Championships after winning the qualifying event at Duranbah.
- Nambucca Heads halfback Jay Melrose was suspended by Group 2 officials for two years after an incident involving spectators at a Grafton Ghosts home game.
- Coffs Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby was selected to play in an Australian under-25 team at the World Games played in the Polish city of Wroclaw.
- Surf Life Saving NSW statistics revealed the Coffs Coast's volunteer surf lifesavers from Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga performed 14 rescues, 824 preventative actions and administered 85 first-aid treatments over the summer months.
- Wooli grom and Coffs Harbour Boardriders member Carly Shanahan won the 14-and-under girls' section of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup held in Coffs Harbour. Sawtell pair Rosie Smart and Fletcher O'Sullivan made it all the way to the finals of their age group.
- Grafton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett scored five tries as Group 2 ran out convincing 56-6 winners of the representative match against Group 3. The women's league tag team lost 14-6 to Group 3.
- The MNC Rugby representative team created history in Port Macquarie when it claimed the NSW Country Championship tier two title.