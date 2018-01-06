2017 Sport Rewind: July and August

JULY
- Shaun Ward made the most of the big swell at Sawtell to take out the open division of the Barney Miller Classic.
- NSW Metro won the 15 years division at the FFA National Youth Championships for Girls while Queensland and Capital Football both took the honours in their relevant 14 years section.
- Coffs Snappers player Jack Winchester was selected to play in the Australian School Barbarians team. The hooker plays at weekends for the Coffs Snappers under-18s team.
- Matt Pietersen became the first three-time winner of the Park Beach Open Singles.
- Merv Rose, one of the stars of Australia's golden era of tennis, passed away aged 87. Born in Coffs Harbour and returned here to live in 2001, Rose was an Australian Open and French Open champion.
- With his trainer cooped up at home in Kempsey recovering from an illness, Malleable gave Barry Ratcliff the perfect pick me up thanks to his win in the Sawtell Cup.
- With a view to helping draw in more major sporting events, $6.5 million was promised by the Federal Government to upgrade the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
AUGUST
- After years of trying to win a coveted Australian title, Sawtell surfer Scott Schindler finally claimed his maiden national crown at the Australian Surf Festival by winning the over-45 Men's division at Duranbah Beach.
- Trainer Paul Murray made the long trek from Kembla Grange to Coffs Harbour a worthwhile one when he quinellad the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup. Darci's Affair, ridden by Australia's winningest jockey Robert Thompson, was too strong down the straight to edge out stable mate Gold Horizon.
- Perfect conditions greeted the 560 cyclists who rode over various distances in the C.ex McDonalds Cycle Challenge.
- Brendon Moore etched his name on to the Sawtell RSL Seaside Open honour board for a fifth time winning the men's singles final 6-2 6-3 over Kaden Hensel. In the women's final, third-seed Linda Huang came from a set down to overcome the reigning champion Abbie Myers.
- Red Rock-Corindi surf lifesaving stalwart Wayne Scott was crowned the NSW Surf Sports Official of the Year.
- Heartbreak for the Coffs Harbour Suns women's team after losing the Waratah League Division 1 grand final to Bathurst in overtime.
- The Mid North Coast District golf team finished third in the NSW Country Championships played at Goulburn.
- Young sport aerobics stars from the CASS Energy crew brought a total of nine medals back to Coffs Harbour from the School aerobics National Championships.
- Maritimo's number 12 boat won both Australian Offshore Superboat Championship races in the SuperCat Extreme category, edging out the number 222 boat in the 222 Offshore team on each occasion.
- A long range penalty goal in the dying stages of the MNC Rugby grand final by Locky Miller saw the SCU Marlins claim a thrilling victory 36-35 over Hastings Valley. The Marlins' win capped off a perfect day for the club which also won the under-14s, under-16s and under-18s premierships.
- The North Coast Football under-13s representative team made history by winning the PS4 National Premier League Youth grand final in their first season of the competition.