2017 Sport Rewind: In tune in both May and June

MAY
- Sawtell Golf Club upgraded five bunkers on the course, giving them a revetted face to improve performance and maintenance at the course.
- Group 2 officials continued to clamp down on anti-social behaviour, handing out a 17-month ban to a Sawtell player after he pleaded guilty to yelling offensive comments of a sexually explicit nature to a group of women on the sidelines.
- Englands Park tennis player Damian Phillips returned from England with a pair of world championship medals after representing Australia in the INAS World Tennis Championships for players with an intellectual disability.
- Coffs Harbour Yacht Club was left reeling by the decision of Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club to no longer conduct a Pittwater to Coffs Harbour race.
- Surf lifesaver Ky Kinsela took a big step toward representing Australia at next year's Lifesaving World Championships with selection in the Australian Youth Life Saving Team squad.
- Coffs Harbour's Keith Jervis returned home from the over-65 Trans-Tasman hockey challenge in New Zealand with a gold medal.
- Electrical issues between the final stage and the service park at the National Capital Rally in Canberra cost local rally driver Nathan Quinn 26 valuable Australian Rally Championship points.
- For the third year in a row Coffs Harbour won the MNC District Golf's Division 1 pennant, defeating Bonville 3-2 in the final played at Nambucca Heads.
- Coffs Breakers star junior Harrison Parker was selected in the NSW/ACT under-16 team to play in the national championships.
JUNE
- Coffs Harbour surfer Otis Carey claimed his second Australian Indigenous Surfing Title, putting together multiple carves and turns in the final at Bells Beach.
- Small in number but big on performance, the CASS Energy athletes showed their domination again at the FISAF State Championships with all of the local sport aerobics squad's athletes qualifying for nationals.
- Coffs Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby added the Kalgoorlie-Boulder Golden Open PSA International title to her list of successes.
- Coffs United's winning FFA Cup run came to an end only one game short of a coveted final 32 position. The Lions lost 3-1 against the semi professional Broadmeadow Magic.
- It was a close call on points but local MMA fighter Luke "The Wasp” Morris lost his MMA Nitro Australian flyweight title bout.
- Woolgoolga District Netball Association's open team turned heads at the NSW State Netball Championships with 10 great wins to finish behind only giant associations Newcastle, the competition winner Randwick and Manly Warringah.
- Having only returned to racing earlier in the year after heart surgery, Brisbane go-kart driver Scott Howard recorded a major victory at the Coffs Harbour East Coast Over 40s Titles.
- Former Sawtell Panther Jarrod Wallace made his State of Origin debut for the Maroons in Queensland's win in Game 2 of the series.
- A Coffs Harbour Comets player was alleged to have been racially abused by an opposition supporter during a Group 2 match.
- Talented 16-year old cyclist Will McLennon enjoyed a five-week stint with the Spie Doiterloigne team and raced in Belgium, Holland and Germany.
- Former NRL player Clint Greenshields said the CRL and Group 2 need to make player welfare a priority, otherwise the game will cease in our local area.
- Coffs Harbour Yacht Club teamed up with Royal Motor Yacht Club (RMYC) Broken Bay to once again have a big summer ocean race finishing in Coffs. This race is the Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race.
- Locals were to the fore as champions were crowned at the NSW Longboard Titles held at Bonny Hills. Woolgoolga's Charlie O'Sullivan was the winner in the over-55 category and Sawtell's Richard Smith was the winner of the over-50 men division. Emerald Beach surfer John Schmidenberg finished third in the four-man final. Schmidenberg also finished runner-up in the over-45 final.