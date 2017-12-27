2017 Sport Rewind - January to March

JANUARY
At long odds, locally trained Ekibuuka proved the bookies wrong after he comfortably took out the T.G Jung Quarries Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup.
- An A-League / W-League double header between Newcastle and Melbourne City brought more than 7,000 football fans to the C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Tim Cahill led City onto the park but his presence alone wasn't enough as the Jets won 2-1. City secured a 2-0 win in the W-League fixture.
FEBRUARY
- The inaugural round of the AFLW competition had a Coffs Coast touch when former Sawtell/Toormina junior Nikki Wallace played for the Brisbane Lions against Melbourne.
- The Coffs Harbour Over 50s Table Tennis Club was nominated by Table Tennis NSW as the best regional club in the state.
- For the first time Coffs Coast teams featured in Oztag Junior State Cup played at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding Sport & Leisure Park fields.
- Macksville won the Coffs Coast Nines final over Port Macquarie while Coffs Harbour won the ladies tag division.
- More than 3,000 spectators watched the JLT Community Series match in Coffs Harbour between the Sydney Swans and North Melbourne. The Kangaroos won 65-63.
- Socceross legend Tim Cahill revealed he didn't like having a cricket wicket as part of the pitch surface when he played in Coffs Harbour with Melbourne City.
- Sawtell won the CHDCA's midweek Twenty20 competition with a resounding 54 run win over Nana Glen.
- The Australian Army Thunder held on against a late Bellinger Vally-Dorrigo charge to win the Sgt Matthew Locke MG Charity Event 30-28.
The Coffs Harbour Racing Club names a race in honour of veteran local trainer Trevor Hardy and in a strange quirk of fate, Hardy wins the race with Youwaitandsee first past the post.
MARCH
- Olympian Ryan Fisher easily finished first in the bcu Coffs Tri, smashing the race record by almost three minutes. Celia Sullohern produced a blistering run leg to overtake the leading women and win.
- Announcement made that the Women's Ashes would be coming to Coffs Harbour with two One Day Internationals between Australia and England to be played at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium at the end of October.
- The Queensland Cowboys claimed back-to-back Men's Elite Eight titles after defeating the Queensland Titans at the National Touch League in Coffs Harbour. After failing to win a game in 2016, the NSW Scorpions turned the tables in the Women's Elite Eight to win the title.
Daniel Bannerman won a gold medal as well as six silver and two bronze medals at the Masters National Championships. Fellow Coffs Harbour Masters Swimming member Richie Goddard also won a gold medal to go along with his four silver and two bronze medals.
- In the 2017 NSW Surf Life Saving Championships held at Blacksmiths Beach, Coffs Harbour SLSC's Lachlan O'Reilly (Coffs Harbour) won a silver medal in the under-19 Surf Race. The under-15 Female Board Relay team from Sawtell also picked up a silver.
- Local mountain bike rider Josh Button won the 2017 Oceania Continental MTB Championships.
- More than four decades in surf lifesaving saw Woolgoolga SLSC's Alistair 'Slim' Peebles awarded life membership by Surf Life Saving NSW.
Never in its wildest dreams would the Sawtell cricket team have thought it would dismiss Nana Glen for only 46 in the grand final but that's what happened. Sawtell passed the target in the 11th over for the loss of only one wicket.