Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
News

200 students evacuated after college fire

by AAP
4th Apr 2019 6:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

More than 200 students had to be evacuated from two hostels at north Queenslandâ€™s James Cook University after a fire broke out.

Emergency services were called to the campus in Douglas just before 1am this morning after a blaze began at one of the accommodation blocks.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

The blaze caused moderate damage to the building and police are working to set up an evacuation centre for about 220 students.

Forensic officers will examine the scene at first light, with the cause of the fire unknown at this time.

More Stories

emergency fire james cook university townsville

Top Stories

    Local mushroom poisonings prompt health warning

    premium_icon Local mushroom poisonings prompt health warning

    News Several residents in northern NSW have reportedly suffered from poisoning after eating wild mushrooms, as recent rains have seen the deadly fungi crop up.

    Cowper candidates have their say on federal budget

    premium_icon Cowper candidates have their say on federal budget

    News Back in the black or signs of black clouds circling.

    Venue directors respond to noise, drug concerns

    premium_icon Venue directors respond to noise, drug concerns

    News New leaseholders say they have 'zero tolerance' for drugs at events.

    Getting those first time feels at Jetty Beach

    premium_icon Getting those first time feels at Jetty Beach

    News For many if was their first time in the ocean.