2 MINUTES OF MAYHEM: Heavy hail destroys Peach Farm crop

EDWINA Cameron was helping close up her Peach Farm cafe at Mororo just after 2.30pm on Saturday when a brief storm hit the property.

"It was weird. It came for a little bit and then it just stopped, and we thought that was good," she said.

What happened next was unlike anything she'd ever seen.

For the next two to three minutes, a hail storm rained on the property with such force it left tonnes of hail caught in the peach farm netting, and destroyed the majority of the crops.

"It was insane … it was like someone dropped a bucket of golf balls on us."

After a few minutes of chaos, more than 30 pockets of hail were either caught in the netting, or lay across the ground.

"There is one we've called the mothership, and I reckon it was a tonne and a half of hail," Ms Cameron said.

"It wasn't huge hail, they weren't quite as big as golf balls, but the amount I've never seen."

Three days later, ice still lay on the ground as they continued the mammoth task of cleaning up, repairing and salvaging the fruit.

"We've probably picked about three-quarters (of the fruit)," she said. "But there's hail damage on all of our white nectarines which we were in the middle of picking - about two tonne.

"We've sent some down to the Other Chef in Port Macquarie to make chutneys and jams."

Ms Cameron said they had also started offering the hail-damaged fruit to members of the public for a couple of dollars a kilo, and already the support they had received was a ray of light in the storm.

"The response has been really great and it's amazing how many people are out there and want to help and support," she said.

"It's a community, and we've all been through it - and even though we've all had a pretty crappy year, everyone continues to rally together."

The process of repairing their nets, which were unable to be covered by insurance, will take months and many thousands of dollars, Ms Cameron said.

