$2-million is the new luxury benchmark

This Urunga property was the highest achieving sale in the region in 2017 at $2.25-million
This Urunga property was the highest achieving sale in the region in 2017 at $2.25-million
Melissa Martin
by

WHILE most of us were busily preparing for Christmas this time last month, three home buyers were in the process of splashing $2-million -or close to it - on their new homes.

According to CoreLogic data, a 15 hectare property at 160 Crossmaglen Rd, Bonville sold for $2.15-million just three days before Christmas, a five bedroom home on a three hectare estate at 112 Sugarmill Rd, Sapphire Beach settled on December 15 for $1,938,800, while on December 17 a luxury headland home at 74 Bluff Rd, Emerald Beach sold for $1.925-million.

It capped off a year which saw eight local properties sell in the vicinity of $2-million.

The highest sale was for a rural property at 8 Old Punt Rd at Urunga. The 40 hectare property sold for $2.25-million after just 38 days on the market in October by Lyndell Cardow of Cardow & Partners Urunga.

Close behind the Urunga sale was the Crossmaglen Rd property, which included a main house, two-bedroom cottage and a hydroponics farm. The property was sold by Michael Ball from Real Estate of Distinction.

Rounding out the top three and hitting the $2-million mark was the sale of 179 The Mountain Way at Sapphire Beach in September. This hinterland estate which spans 2.38 hectares and features sweeping ocean views was sold by Philip Talbot from McGrath Estate Agents.

In fact McGrath was behind three of the eight high-achieving sales; The Mountain Way property, 112 Sugarmill Rd and 74 Bluff Rd.

While a sale in the $2-million price range is not new for the Coffs Coast, the increasing frequency of sales in 2017 reflect a buoyant market.

Despite the increasing values of high end property in the region, it is likely to be a very long time before the record price is broken. The Coachmans Cl headland estate built by Microsoft executive Jaybe Ammons and his wife Shelley was sold to then mining magnate Nathan Tinkler for $11.5-million in 2008.

Among the other high-end sales in recent times have been 10 Beachfront Cl, Sapphire Beach for 2.845-million in 2008, $2.8-million for 267 Fridays Creek Rd, Upper Orara in 2016 and the $2.65-million dollar sale of 11 Charlesworth Bay Rd in 2015.

TOP SALES 2017

1. 8 Old Punt Rd, Urunga, December - $2.25-million

2. 160 Crossmaglen Rd, Bonville, December - $2.15-million

3. 179 The Mountain Way,Sapphire Beach, September - $2-million

4. 14 Hoffmeier Cl, Woolgoolga, July - $1.96-million

5. 112 Sugarmill Rd, Sapphire Beach, December - $1,938,800

6. 74 Bluff Rd, Emerald Beach, December - $1.925-million

7. 626 Bucca Rd, Bucca, June, $1.921

8. 935 Promised Land Rd, Gleniffer, August, $1.8-million

