$1m reward for clues on 1987 cold case

Police are releasing a $1 million reward in exchange for clues about the 1987 murder of Ballarat grandmother Kathleen Severino.

She was last seen alive outside her Drummond Street property about 7.55pm on December 31.

The next morning, Ms Severino's family discovered the 70-year-old woman dead in her bedroom.

Homicide squad detectives say she had been savagely assaulted and suffered fatal head injuries.

Her home appeared to have been ransacked, but nothing had been stolen.

Investigators believe Ms Severino was murdered sometime between the hours of 10.30pm and 11.30pm that New Year's Eve.

A witness reported seeing a man and woman in the area of Ms Severino's home at the time.

In July 1990, a then 19-year-old man was charged with Ms Severino's murder, but the charges were dropped before the matter went to trial after a witness revoked their evidence.

The man who had been previously charged then died in 2017 as a result of a medical incident.

Victoria Police say the man and one of his former associates remain persons of interest in the investigation.

Detectives also believe it is possible those responsible for Ms Severino's death may yet to have been identified and are appealing for public to help shed some light on the grandmother's mysterious death.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said while 34 years had passed, it wasn't too late for Ms Severino's family to get justice.

"We know people who commit or are part of horrific crimes such as these will often disclose their actions to someone," he said.

"For that reason, detectives are putting a $1 million reward on the table for information that allows us to identify, arrest and convict those responsible for the murder of Kathleen Severino.

"Police will not stop until we get closure for Kathleen's family, which can only be achieved by holding the individual or persons responsible for the brutal death of a much loved grandmother to account."

Inspector Stamper and Ms Severino's daughter Glenda will address the media later on Wednesday at 10.30am.

Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

