$1M funding dished out in a tale of two showgrounds

In a tale of two showgrounds, nearly $1 million will be spent upgrading facilities at Kyogle and Woodenbong.

The work on the two showgrounds was highlighted this week with North Coast Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin and Minister Water, Property and Housing, Melinda Pavey, doing the honours.

At Kyogle, $427,535 has been spent replacing the old concrete grandstand with new tiered aluminium seating and a new toilet block installed.

Kyogle showgrounds have been upgraded.

Other improvements included replacement of sewer piping and raising of the handrail on the timber grandstand to make it safer for showground users.

Nearly half a million dollars has been granted to Woodenbong Showground to upgrade facilities on site thanks to the NSW Government’s Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.

It will allow upgrades of pavilions and grandstands, the announcers box, BBQ areas and power lines.

Minister Melinda Pavey said the funding for Woodenbong was part of $51.7 million from the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund this year to support 705 maintenance and upgrade projects on Crown reserves across the state.

“This year’s fund has received a $40 million boost to support communities that have been impacted by bushfires and COVID-19, to fund infrastructure improvements and support jobs for local trades and materials suppliers,” Mrs Pavey said.

“Protecting and enhancing Crown land reserves is essential for the wellbeing of communities and our environment, and to support recreation, tourism, business, and local economies.”

Secretary/Treasurer of the Woodenbong Reserve and Treasurer of the Show Society Lynne Parker said this funding would make a huge difference to the local community.

Woodenbong showgrounds upgrade.

“These improvements will be used for the many range of events held at the showground. It will be great to be able to give back even more to local sporting and community groups with these upgraded facilities,” Ms Parker said.

“We will continue to encourage new groups and community members to use the grounds with the update of the facilities. This is a great outcome for the community.”

The Woodenbong community will see further improvements to facilities in their town through the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.

The public hall will receive $29,150 to upgrade their food preparation facilities and the Woodenbong Common will receive $15,677 for tree maintenance and to upgrade fencing.