$1M CLUB: The luxury properties sold in 2020

20 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020, selling for $1.43m. Photo: realestate.com.au

Like most people, there is nothing I love more than imagining 2020 was the year I purchased a multimillion-dollar property.

While the closest I got to that was typing out the sentence above, there is no harm in having a look at some of this year’s entrants into the Coffs Coast million dollar home club.

147 Edinburgh St, Coffs Harbour – $3.25m

147 Edinburgh St, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. Selling for $3.25m in February. Photo: realestate.com.au

This six bedroom, three-level masterpiece located at the southern end of Coffs Harbour Jetty boasts “a selection of living zones” as well as a suspended lap pool.

Why someone would need a selection of living zones is anyone’s guess but I imagine it’s a little like when uni students choose between sitting on a half empty bean bag, a milk crate or leaving the house and going to the pub.

6 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach – $2,225,000

6 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $2.25m. Photo: realestate.com.au

This multimillion-dollar shack is described as being “subtle in its opulence”, which makes about as much sense as having five bathrooms in a six bedroom house. I mean, just build the extra bathroom?!

I would be deeply concerned the tension that eventuates from this oversight could mean we see this property back up for sale in 2021.

6 Hofmeier Close, Woolgoolga – $2,200,000

6 Hofmeier Close, Woolgoolga joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $2.2m. Photo: realestate.com.au

The final home in the $2m-plus club is so close to the beach the new owners probably won’t ever bother putting on proper clothes.

However, the house is curiously described as a “John Howard Home” which means if you see a couple power-walking around Woopi in matching Wallabies tracksuits, you can probably guess where they live.

20 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour – $1,430,000

20 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020, selling for $1.43m. Photo: realestate.com.au

Forget subtle opulence, this home gives a “whole new meaning to opulent coastal living” – which must be a great relief for fans of more traditional luxury lifestyles.

And importantly, all that opulence can be protected with fingerprint access to the property – an absolute must in today’s day and age where remembering your 1234 PIN is much too tiresome.

1701/121 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour – $1,390,000

1701/121 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $1.3m. Photo: realestate.com.au

Did somebody say bachelor pad?

This spacious four bedroom, three bathroom penthouse apartment in the tallest beachside tower on the coast is perfect for those weekend parties with 60 or so of your rugby mates from Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

This “never to be repeated chance to secure the pinnacle of penthouse living” has just gone begging – until it is up for sale again in a few years.

39 Jarrett Street, Coffs Harbour – $1,365,000

39 Jarrett Street, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $1.36m. Photo: realestate.com.au

Included in this list purely because of its very special name (and because it sold for more than $1m), this house is the iconic and original Jarrett family property built in the 1890s.

This seven bedroom monster actually has three separate dwellings, ensuring it’s perfect for those looking to save money by avoiding expensive aged care facilities and having both sets of elderly parents move in.