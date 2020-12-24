Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
20 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020, selling for $1.43m. Photo: realestate.com.au
20 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020, selling for $1.43m. Photo: realestate.com.au
Property

$1M CLUB: The luxury properties sold in 2020

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
23rd Dec 2020 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Like most people, there is nothing I love more than imagining 2020 was the year I purchased a multimillion-dollar property.

While the closest I got to that was typing out the sentence above, there is no harm in having a look at some of this year’s entrants into the Coffs Coast million dollar home club.

147 Edinburgh St, Coffs Harbour – $3.25m 

147 Edinburgh St, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. Selling for $3.25m in February. Photo: realestate.com.au
147 Edinburgh St, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. Selling for $3.25m in February. Photo: realestate.com.au

This six bedroom, three-level masterpiece located at the southern end of Coffs Harbour Jetty boasts “a selection of living zones” as well as a suspended lap pool.

Why someone would need a selection of living zones is anyone’s guess but I imagine it’s a little like when uni students choose between sitting on a half empty bean bag, a milk crate or leaving the house and going to the pub.

147 Edinburgh St, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. Selling for $3.25m in February. Photo: realestate.com.au
147 Edinburgh St, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. Selling for $3.25m in February. Photo: realestate.com.au

6 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach – $2,225,000

6 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $2.25m. Photo: realestate.com.au
6 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $2.25m. Photo: realestate.com.au

This multimillion-dollar shack is described as being “subtle in its opulence”, which makes about as much sense as having five bathrooms in a six bedroom house. I mean, just build the extra bathroom?!

I would be deeply concerned the tension that eventuates from this oversight could mean we see this property back up for sale in 2021.

6 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $2.25m. Photo: realestate.com.au
6 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $2.25m. Photo: realestate.com.au

6 Hofmeier Close, Woolgoolga – $2,200,000

6 Hofmeier Close, Woolgoolga joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $2.2m. Photo: realestate.com.au
6 Hofmeier Close, Woolgoolga joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $2.2m. Photo: realestate.com.au

The final home in the $2m-plus club is so close to the beach the new owners probably won’t ever bother putting on proper clothes.

However, the house is curiously described as a “John Howard Home” which means if you see a couple power-walking around Woopi in matching Wallabies tracksuits, you can probably guess where they live.

6 Hofmeier Close, Woolgoolga joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $2.2m. Photo: realestate.com.au
6 Hofmeier Close, Woolgoolga joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $2.2m. Photo: realestate.com.au

20 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour – $1,430,000

20 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020, selling for $1.43m. Photo: realestate.com.au
20 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020, selling for $1.43m. Photo: realestate.com.au

Forget subtle opulence, this home gives a “whole new meaning to opulent coastal living” – which must be a great relief for fans of more traditional luxury lifestyles.

And importantly, all that opulence can be protected with fingerprint access to the property – an absolute must in today’s day and age where remembering your 1234 PIN is much too tiresome.

20 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020, selling for $1.43m. Photo: realestate.com.au
20 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020, selling for $1.43m. Photo: realestate.com.au

1701/121 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour – $1,390,000

1701/121 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $1.3m. Photo: realestate.com.au
1701/121 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $1.3m. Photo: realestate.com.au

Did somebody say bachelor pad?

This spacious four bedroom, three bathroom penthouse apartment in the tallest beachside tower on the coast is perfect for those weekend parties with 60 or so of your rugby mates from Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

This “never to be repeated chance to secure the pinnacle of penthouse living” has just gone begging – until it is up for sale again in a few years.

1701/121 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $1.3m. Photo: realestate.com.au
1701/121 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $1.3m. Photo: realestate.com.au

39 Jarrett Street, Coffs Harbour – $1,365,000

39 Jarrett Street, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $1.36m. Photo: realestate.com.au
39 Jarrett Street, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $1.36m. Photo: realestate.com.au

Included in this list purely because of its very special name (and because it sold for more than $1m), this house is the iconic and original Jarrett family property built in the 1890s.

This seven bedroom monster actually has three separate dwellings, ensuring it’s perfect for those looking to save money by avoiding expensive aged care facilities and having both sets of elderly parents move in.

39 Jarrett Street, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $1.36m. Photo: realestate.com.au
39 Jarrett Street, Coffs Harbour joined the exclusive $1 million-plus club in 2020. It sold for $1.36m. Photo: realestate.com.au
coffs coast real estate coffs harbour luxury homes sapphire beach woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Coffs Coast playgrounds in line for upgrades in 2021

        Premium Content The Coffs Coast playgrounds in line for upgrades in 2021

        Community Designs close to completion and now it’s up to you to have your say

        Motorcyclist hospitalised after Pacific Highway crash

        Premium Content Motorcyclist hospitalised after Pacific Highway crash

        News Holiday traffic delayed for almost an hour after rider hits camper

        MPs demand Premier torpedo euthanasia bid

        Premium Content MPs demand Premier torpedo euthanasia bid

        News Premier would ‘prefer’ euthanasia bill isn’t introduced

        LOCALS ONLY: Rental crisis prompts dramatic response

        Premium Content LOCALS ONLY: Rental crisis prompts dramatic response

        News Bellingen residents form exclusive group to support ‘established locals’