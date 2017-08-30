1970 the year the Queen came to Coffs

The Queen looking at a bunch of bananas, Coffs Harbour, 11 April, 1970 Princess Ann, the Queen, lady in waiting and in the background Coffs Harbour District Forester Bill Queen looking at a banana bunch, 11 April, 1970.This is part of the John Rotar Collection, which contain images donated to the Library by John Rotar, a photgrapher with the Advocate Newspaper.

TO mark 110 years of The Coffs Coast Advocate we are looking back to the Headlines throughout History on the Coffs Coast.

Today its back to the year 1970 when the queen marvelled at our bananas and the small fishing town began to grow towards being a regional city.

The year that was 1970:

No change in weather was predicted for the beginning of 1970, with the last two years being the driest years on record for the Coffs Coast.

Education remained one of Coffs Harbour's strongest areas with all Year 12 students from Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Dorrigo's classes of 1969 passing the Higher School Certificate.

A direct Coffs Harbour to Brisbane air mail service was introduced in January.

Mr A.H. Jago, Minister for Education, opened the new district hospital in Coffs Harbour in February. At the same time, Mr Jago announced plans to construct a nursing home on the site of the old hospital.