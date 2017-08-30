1970 the year the Queen came to Coffs

TO mark 110 years of The Coffs Coast Advocate we are looking back to the Headlines throughout History on the Coffs Coast.
Today its back to the year 1970 when the queen marvelled at our bananas and the small fishing town began to grow towards being a regional city.
The year that was 1970:
- No change in weather was predicted for the beginning of 1970, with the last two years being the driest years on record for the Coffs Coast.
- Education remained one of Coffs Harbour's strongest areas with all Year 12 students from Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Dorrigo's classes of 1969 passing the Higher School Certificate.
- A direct Coffs Harbour to Brisbane air mail service was introduced in January.
- Mr A.H. Jago, Minister for Education, opened the new district hospital in Coffs Harbour in February. At the same time, Mr Jago announced plans to construct a nursing home on the site of the old hospital.
- April began in strange circumstances when a freighter situated 40 miles north-east of Coffs Harbour radioed for assistance when a crewman had jumped overboard after murdering one man and slitting another's throat. While the crewman overboard was never found, the man who had his throat slit survived.
- The highly-anticipated arrival of the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne in the harbour drew a crowd of 20,000 people. Many locals did not turn out to see the Royal Family during their six hour visit due to warnings of heavy crowds: 50,000 people were initially expected.
- Just three months after its opening, the new hospital was said to already be overcrowded.
- Coffs Harbour police were given their first paddy wagon.
- The Coffs Harbour Olympic Swimming Pool recorded a loss of $2500 in its first year.
- Australian submarine HMAS Ovens visited Coffs Harbour twice during the year, with hundreds of locals welcoming the submarine in July and November.
- The Boambee Bridge opened in August.
- New classrooms at Coffs Harbour primary school, costing $145,000, were opened in October.
- Meanwhile plans to build a new $340,000 technical college in Coffs Harbour were announced in December.
- Councillor Shirley McHugh was elected Coffs Harbour Shire President. Councillor McHugh and fellow local Councillor Patricia Oakman - President of Bellingen Shire - were the only female shire presidents in New South Wales.
- Coffs Harbour's porpoise pool opened for business around Christmas time.