22°
Community

1970 the year the Queen came to Coffs

30th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
The Queen looking at a bunch of bananas, Coffs Harbour, 11 April, 1970 Princess Ann, the Queen, lady in waiting and in the background Coffs Harbour District Forester Bill Queen looking at a banana bunch, 11 April, 1970.This is part of the John Rotar Collection, which contain images donated to the Library by John Rotar, a photgrapher with the Advocate Newspaper.
The Queen looking at a bunch of bananas, Coffs Harbour, 11 April, 1970 Princess Ann, the Queen, lady in waiting and in the background Coffs Harbour District Forester Bill Queen looking at a banana bunch, 11 April, 1970.This is part of the John Rotar Collection, which contain images donated to the Library by John Rotar, a photgrapher with the Advocate Newspaper.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TO mark 110 years of The Coffs Coast Advocate we are looking back to the Headlines throughout History on the Coffs Coast.

Today its back to the year 1970 when the queen marvelled at our bananas and the small fishing town began to grow towards being a regional city.

The year that was 1970:

  • No change in weather was predicted for the beginning of 1970, with the last two years being the driest years on record for the Coffs Coast.
  • Education remained one of Coffs Harbour's strongest areas with all Year 12 students from Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Dorrigo's classes of 1969 passing the Higher School Certificate.
  • A direct Coffs Harbour to Brisbane air mail service was introduced in January.
  • Mr A.H. Jago, Minister for Education, opened the new district hospital in Coffs Harbour in February. At the same time, Mr Jago announced plans to construct a nursing home on the site of the old hospital.

  • April began in strange circumstances when a freighter situated 40 miles north-east of Coffs Harbour radioed for assistance when a crewman had jumped overboard after murdering one man and slitting another's throat. While the crewman overboard was never found, the man who had his throat slit survived.
  • The highly-anticipated arrival of the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne in the harbour drew a crowd of 20,000 people. Many locals did not turn out to see the Royal Family during their six hour visit due to warnings of heavy crowds: 50,000 people were initially expected.
  • Just three months after its opening, the new hospital was said to already be overcrowded.
  • Coffs Harbour police were given their first paddy wagon.
  • The Coffs Harbour Olympic Swimming Pool recorded a loss of $2500 in its first year.
  • Australian submarine HMAS Ovens visited Coffs Harbour twice during the year, with hundreds of locals welcoming the submarine in July and November.
  • The Boambee Bridge opened in August.
  • New classrooms at Coffs Harbour primary school, costing $145,000, were opened in October.
  • Meanwhile plans to build a new $340,000 technical college in Coffs Harbour were announced in December.
  • Councillor Shirley McHugh was elected Coffs Harbour Shire President. Councillor McHugh and fellow local Councillor Patricia Oakman - President of Bellingen Shire - were the only female shire presidents in New South Wales.
  • Coffs Harbour's porpoise pool opened for business around Christmas time.
Coffs Coast Advocate
Is this NSW's most important debate?

Is this NSW's most important debate?

Sixty per cent of the Coffs Coast population may one day require palliative care.

Man's naked stunt draws global attention

Glen Donnelly teamed up with Coffs Skydivers to take the ultimate plunge, falling 15,000 feet while stark naked and playing the violin.

Gutsy stunt in Coffs draws nation-wide attention

Goal kicker convinced captain he'd boot Marlins to victory

HAPPY DAYS: The SCU Marlins celebrate their MNC Rugby premiership won with a penalty goal in the dying stages of the grand final against Hastings Valley..

With game on the line one Marlin was sure he was the match winner.

Serving up more than just a menu

ON THE PLATE: Claire Van Vuuren and Mitch Grady, co-head chefs of Popla Bellingen

World class food from local Coffs Coast produce

Local Partners

Cocktail evening

Cocktail evening to benefit Cancer Council through Stars of Coffs Coast Dance for Cancer

Lismore, Ballina paramedics retire after combined 85 years

Recently retired paramedics Robert 'Ward' McIndoe (left) and Glenn Rice reflect on their extensive careers spanning a combined 85 years.

'You can't just shut the door on it'

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

Coffs Harbour has secured a gig as part of revival national tour

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Get your hands dirty with Dirt Girl

Who grows awesome tomatoes, knows the names of clouds, drives a big orange tractor and has a backyard full of friends?

Six shows to watch after Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

Six TV shows to watch now that Game of Thrones is over

GAME OF THRONES FINALE: Five things you missed

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

There is so much in the Game of Thrones finale we need to talk about

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

Coffs Coast is ready to roll

GET READY: One of Australia's largest motorsport events of the year is heading our way.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia has launched with a new look program

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Osamah Sami stars in the movie Ali's Wedding, loosely based on his own life. Supplied by Madman Films.

Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com is a crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Great home in a great convenient location...

37 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $489,000

This spacious 3 bedroom home on an elevated level 866m2 block offers a versatile floor plan featuring light filled open plan living with raked ceilings giving a...

Rural hideaway on 143 acres...

8 Cudlee Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 4 2 2 $449,000

The options are endless with this privately set 57.9 hectare (approx 143 acres), property which is positioned just off Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh. Features...

Character filled home on 6.9 acres...

1 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

Rural 3 1 3 $389,000 ...

This charming three-bedroom home offers so much - peace, privacy, and a beautiful mountain vista. Step inside and discover a spacious living area boasting high...

Prime Position….. Privacy….Space….and even a pool!

34 Paddymelon Circuit, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000 ...

Are you after a home with character, set on a level block in a sought after Bonville street? then this home will delight your sense of style and satisfy your need...

1,378 m2 block with ocean Views To Arrawarra Headland

6 MacDougall Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 2 1 $720,000

This massive coastal block that can't be built is out standing. The quaint two bedroom weather board home sits on a massive 1,378m2 block with ocean views even...

Investment opportunity...

1/12 Corambara Crescent, Toormina 2452

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

On offer is a neat and tidy two-bedroom, ground floor unit in a complex of only four. The unit features an open plan living and kitchen area, two good sized...

Popular Investment Location

3/46 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Situated in one of Coffs Harbour's top growth areas. This first floor, well maintained 2 bedroom unit enjoys a sunny Easterly aspect with balcony. Boasting a new...

Pretty outlook, great location...

4 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $479,000

This property has so much to offer for the price. Great location, 3 bedrooms with built-in robes, ceiling fans and master with ensuite and walk-in robe, timber...

Walk to Everything

1/3 Phillip Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after Park Beach neighbourhood, in a tidy complex of only 4 units, this 2 bedroom townhouse is currently tenanted at $260 per week. Recently...

Spacious Jetty Townhouse with Yard

4/15 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $649,000

This 3 bedroom townhouse enjoys a quiet leafy position close to the centre of the Jetty precinct, Coffs Harbour's premier tourist & lifestyle hub. Walk to great...

Meet state award-winning designers who hail from region

WORKING WITH NATURE: Alisco Designs won the residential design: new houses $500,001 - $750,000 construction cost award for creativity, coming up with unique plans for a home in Withcott.

The region has some of state's best designers

Rental market remains tight

LOW VACANCY: Coffs harbour's residential rental property vacancy is just 2.9%.

Rental vacancies remain low

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba