19 new cases of COVID in NSW

by Hannah Moore
23rd Jul 2020 12:00 PM

 

 

There have been 19 new cases of coronavirus across NSW in the past 24 hours.

Of those, only three were from hotel quarantine, with the rest uncovered in the community.

Worryingly, three have not been linked back to a known source and are still under investigation.

Three were linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster in Casula and nine with the Thai Rock cluster at Wetherill Park, while one is a southwestern Sydney resident who contracted the virus in Victoria and is self-isolating.

One case associated with the Thai Rock cluster is a child who attended Tomaree Public School. The school has been closed for deep cleaning as contact tracers work to reach anyone who could be infected.

Another is a young child who attends Goodstart Early Learning in Anna Bay. The centre has been closed for contact tracing and cleaning.

New health warnings are in place in the Hunter New England area for a supermarket and a cafe.

Anyone who attended Salamander Bay Village Woolworths on July 17 between 2.30pm to closing time, 18 July between 4pm to closing time, 19 July between 12.45pm to closing time, and 20 July between 3pm to closing time should watch for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested immediately if any respiratory symptoms or fever occur.

The same advice has been issued for anyone who attended The Fingal Bay Cafe and Takeaway on July 17 between 11.30am and noon.

There are now 56 cases associated with the Crossroads Hotel, 46 linked to the Thai Rock restaurant and eight with the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.

There were 24,640 people tested over the past 24 hours, an increase on the 18,465 tested on Tuesday.

More to come

 

Originally published as 19 new cases of COVID in NSW

