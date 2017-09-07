The $19 hack Kmart customers are going gaga over

It's a simple piece of furniture that is meant to help the shorties of the world (myself included) with reaching things around the home, but mums have found a new use for the Bamboo Step Stool from Kmart and, well, it's pure genius.

Just weeks after finding a clever way to turn an ice cube tray into a bento lunch box and seeing other ways parents were using the handy beach trolley, we've found another cheeky hack that parents are going bonkers over - all you need is a toddler and the $19 Step Stool from the much-loved retailer.

The $19 stool everyone is going gaga over. Image: Kmart



Step stool + toddler = mealtime game changer

The hack came to our attention after mums shared pictures on the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook page of their bubs using the stool as a table and chair setting for one, rather than a little step ladder for mum.

Mum of one, Lisa Wishart, shared a picture of her 20-month-old daughter Chloe in the group, saying she found a "great use" for the step stool, which fit her little one "perfectly".

"I was getting breakfast ready and her highchair was outside after being washed, so I just grabbed the stool and put her on it," the proud mum tells Kidspot.

"It was the perfect height and it's a great all-in-one - especially for people with small areas because it has multiple uses."

Lisa's daughter Chloe loves mealtime so much now she even loves washing her hands mum says! Image: Supplied



The ideas came flooding in

The pictures and stories from other parents sharing their own different uses came flooding in, and while Lisa claims she came up with the idea in her household, other mums reveal it was actually their little ones who have found other ways for the popular bamboo item to be utilised.

Amy Williams, mum of three, says she can't take credit for the handy hack in her home. It was actually her 2-year-old daughter Emily who found a new use for the item after facing the dilemma of not fitting in her high chair anymore and being too small for the big dining table.

"I put the stool together, placed it in my kitchen hoping to get my daughter involved in some baking with me. She is the one who decided this was the way it was supposed to be used," laughs Amy.

"There was no prompting from me at all. I guess she's a real Kmart mum in the making!"

Who's a clever girl? Amy's little one, Emily, found a new way to use the stool all by herself. Image: Supplied

Mum of five, Jasmine Selby also says her 21-month-old Kole found a different use for the stool, taking mum's step stool and claiming it as his own private dining setting.

"He actually decided to use it this way. I didn't have much of a choice. I got it so I could reach things above the kitchen cupboards and he now uses it daily as a table," she says.

We really don't know what we love more - the super cute mini inventors who constantly come up with these genius ideas, or the clever hack that practically gives your toddler a private dining table for under twenty bucks!

#winning

This article first appeared on Kidspot