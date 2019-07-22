Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
At least 19 people in Costa Rica have died after drinking alcohol tainted with toxic levels of methanol
At least 19 people in Costa Rica have died after drinking alcohol tainted with toxic levels of methanol
News

19 dead from dodgy alcohol at tourist hub

by Tamar Lapin
22nd Jul 2019 10:59 AM

AT least 19 people in Costa Rica have died after drinking alcohol tainted with toxic levels of methanol, local officials said on Sunday.

The Costa Rica Ministry of Health said 14 men and five women ranging in age from 32 to 72 died in June from what appeared to be methanol poisoning, local outlet the Tico Times reported. They were not immediately identified.

The Ministry of Health warned against consuming booze from a number of brands because samples had tested positive for methanol adulteration.

One of the brands of alcohol believed to be tainted.
One of the brands of alcohol believed to be tainted.

Affected brands include Guaro Montano, Guaro Gran Apache, Aguardiente Estrella, Aguardiente Barón Rojo, Aguardiente Timbuka and Molotov Aguardiente.

More than 30,000 bottles of alcohol suspected to be contaminated were confiscated by the Government, according to CNN.

According to the World Health Organisation, trace amounts of methanol are common in fermented drinks - but higher concentrations, like when methanol is added deliberately, can be deadly.

Adding methanol to distilled spirits allows sellers to increase the amount of liquid and its potential potency, according to SafeProof, a lobbying group against counterfeit alcohol.

Methanol poisoning can cause a range of side effects ranging from headaches and dizziness to seizures, coma and blindness, according to the Centres for Disease Control.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Affected brands include Guaro Montano, Guaro Gran Apache, Aguardiente Estrella, Aguardiente Barón Rojo and Aguardiente Timbuka.
Affected brands include Guaro Montano, Guaro Gran Apache, Aguardiente Estrella, Aguardiente Barón Rojo and Aguardiente Timbuka.

More Stories

alcohol costa rica death editors picks travel

Top Stories

    VOTE: The Coffs Coast’s best employee

    premium_icon VOTE: The Coffs Coast’s best employee

    News We asked the Coffs Coast community to nominate someone they work with or who offers exceptional customer service. And there was an overwhelming response

    HEARTBREAK: Macksville steal last spot in finals from Woopi

    premium_icon HEARTBREAK: Macksville steal last spot in finals from Woopi

    News IT came down to the final game to decide who would be playing finals

    VIDEO: Sparks fly from rail grinder as it moves through town

    premium_icon VIDEO: Sparks fly from rail grinder as it moves through town

    Offbeat A rail grinder has created a spectacular sight for those in Coffs.

    Panthers maul Axemen to claim home final

    premium_icon Panthers maul Axemen to claim home final

    News SAWTELL Panthers will host Woolgoolga or Macksville next weekend.