180km on the saddle to help those in the surf

CHAIN REACTION: The volunteer dependent Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association will be helped on by this year's Luke Hartsuyker Charity Ride from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie. Keagan Elder

THE Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association will receive a boost in funds to help it continue strongly into the future.

Now in its 11th year, funding from Luke Hartsuyker's 2018 Charity Ride will only make the association stronger.

DSA team leader Paul Dunworth said the association helped surfers with a range of disabilities through the "therapy of the ocean”.

He said the free surf days held over summer thrived on a volunteer base.

"Through Luke (Hartsuyker) and that, we are able to keep on rolling and no one has to pay a cent,” Mr Dunworth said.

The Mid North Coast DSA holds four surf days each summer at Jetty Beach and Woolgoolga.

It started in 2007 when current world adaptive surfing champion Barney Miller and Bryn Goode decided to run a training day which was overwhelmed by 75 new trainees.

Over February 20-21 the Nationals Member for Cowper take off from Coffs Harbour on a 180km down to Port Macquarie on his 10th annual charity cycle.

"We will be aiming to raise over $15,000 so that we can help these great organisations,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

The charity ride is sponsored by BCU.