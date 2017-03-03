18 things to do in Coffs this month

Looking for fun and interesting things to do this month? These are some of the events taking place around the Coffs Coast.

1. Ella Sevens Indigenous Rugby Union Tournament and Official After Party

Today, March 3 to Saturday, March 4 at C.ex Coffs International Stadium and the Coast Hotel

One of Australia's biggest Indigenous sevens tournaments is back once again , attracting around 400 athletes and bringing the game of Rugby to a wider Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population.

After the tournament, head down to the Coast Hotel on Saturday night from 9pm for the official after party which will have DJs upstairs and down. Entry is $20.

2. C.ex Coffs Annual Art Show and Competition

Saturday, March 4 until Sunday, March 5 at C.ex Coffs

The Art Show and Competition returns again, with over 120 artworks on display from local artists ranging in age from 15 to 95 years. Entry is free.

3. BCU Coffs Tri

Saturday, March 4 at the Jetty Foreshores

Village Sports is hosting a weekend of Triathlon events for those aged five and over. Events are open to individuals and teams, and proceeds will go to local charities.

4. All About Women

Sunday, March 5 at Jetty Memorial Theatre

In it's fifth year, Sydney Opera House's All About Women will again stream live to the theatre. Actress Geena Davis and activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied are just some of the speakers. Tickets $10.

5. Touch Football Australia Nationals 2017

Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 11 at C.ex Coffs International Stadium

The National Touch League is the premier event for Touch Football Australia, bringing together some of the country's best athletes to compete against each other.

6. "Dangerous Ideas for Seniors"

Wednesday, March 8 at the Cavanbah Centre

Meet the 'Brainiacs' of Coffs U3A in a special forum event designed to get the audience thinking, with presentations on controversial and stimulating topics, such as Free Speech. Entry is free.

7. Flickerfest 2017

Friday, March 10 at Jetty Memorial Theatre

Experience the best in short filmmaking, as Australia's leading Academy Award accredited Short Film Festival hits the local theatre. Tickets are $20.

8. Gumbaynggir Cultural Shows

Saturday, March 11 at Sealy Lookout, Orara East State Forest

Running on the second Saturday of every month; the night of language, stories, market stalls, bush tucker and art returns in March. Adult tickets $20, kids $10, family $50.

9. Growing Young! Seniors Spectacular 2017

Sunday, March 12 at the Harbourside Markets on Marina Dr

In celebration of Seniors Week, Harbourside Markets is bringing a day of low cost and free activities for seniors and the whole family to participate in. Art displays, dancing and yoga are just a few on offer.

10. Muttonbirds by Moonlight

Tuesday, March 14 at Muttonbird Island Nature Reserve

Gumbaynggirr Elder Mark Flanders and marine park education specialist Chantelle Burns will be hosting this unique evening. Bring the family to hear the stories and knowledge from thousands of years of Aboriginal cultural connection to the island. Adult tickets $20, concession $10, family $50.

11. The Living End - Staring Down the Highway tour

Thursday, March 16 at C.ex Coffs

Aria Award winners and Australian rock icons The Living End will be performing with supporting act The Bennies, triple j favourites. Tickets $45 pre-sold or $50 at the door.

12. Bowie Unzipped (Dinner & Show)

Saturday, March 18 at C.ex Coffs International Stadium

Jeff Duff and his all-star band present his unique interpretations in a tribute show to David Bowie, which has been packing venues. Tickets are $50.

13. Rhapsody Opera at the Gallery

Saturday, March 18 at Coffs Regional Gallery

Soprano Peta Blyth, of Opera in the Paddock fame, will be performing in an evening of classic music with a Spanish Latin American twist. Adult tickets are $28 and Pension Concession $25.

14. Made With Love Markets

Sunday, March 19 at Park Beach Plaza Car Park, Level 1

The handmade market is held four times per year, bringing stallholders from all over NSW. The first and only dedicated boutique handmade market in the region, the 100 stalls offer everything from clothing to gourmet food.

15. Wyrd Sisters

Thursday, March 23 to Saturday, April 1 at Jetty Memorial Theatre

Stephen Briggs' play adaptation of Terry Pratchett's Wyrd Sisters where the three witches take the stage at Jetty theatre. Adult tickets $25, Concession $22, under 21 $20.

16. Hypnotik - Illusion and Hypnosis Show

Saturday, March 25 at C.ex Coffs

Ever wondered what it would be like to get hypnotized? Bring friends and enjoy the show, and maybe muster up the courage to get on stage. Tickets are $30.

17. Harmony Festival 2017

Sunday, March 26 at Coffs Botanic Gardens

Now in its 11th year, the festival continues it's celebration of diverse cultures on the Coffs Coast. Cultural performance groups, world music acts, workshops, kids' craft space, cross-cultural BBQ and a parade are just some of the things to look forward to. Gold coin donation entry.

18. NSW Oztag Senior State Cup

Friday, March 31 until Sunday, April 2 at C.ex Coffs International Stadium

The Cup is NSW's biggest senior Oztag Tournament, with over 100 teams from 50 Associations competing in hope of being titled as the NSW Champions. 12 divisions are offered at this tournament for participants aged 15-50+.