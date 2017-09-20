18 fun holes to help out local charities

Avid golfers from around the Coffs Coast ready to tee off at the Coffs City Rotary Charity Golf Day.

Avid golfers from around the Coffs Coast ready to tee off at the Coffs City Rotary Charity Golf Day. Claudia Jambor

THE time to swing a club for a number of good causes is nearly here.

The annual Coffs City Rotary Charity Golf Day at Bonville Golf Resort is being held on Sunday, November 5.

This year's event will will raise funds for the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute in Coffs Harbour. Rotary will again be making a major donation to the oncology unit to help purchase a patient monitor.

Another charity to benefit from the upcoming event will be Waratah Respite Services as well as other local charities Rotary has a long history of supporting.

Sponsored by Mercedes- Benz Coffs Coast, this event will again be a four-person ambrose over the 18-hole layout at Bonville.

Entries for the day are $125 for an individual player or $500 for a team of four players.

Registration is via Bonville Golf Resort on 66534002 or online via www.bonvillegolf.com.au/golf-events/ where you can download an entry form.

Tee-off time is a 1pm shotgun start with a noon registration time.

Entry includes twin share cart hire, a steak sandwich for lunch prior to tee-off and two drink vouchers to use during the round.

There will also be a presentation party at the end of play with plenty of great prizes on offer.