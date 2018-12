Renee Berry: "My 10 month old niece and 3 month old daughter's first Xmas pics, taken at Casino Community Centre."

Renee Berry: "My 10 month old niece and 3 month old daughter's first Xmas pics, taken at Casino Community Centre."

MOST kids love the idea of Santa, but when it comes to having a photo with the big guy, it's not always so fun.

The Northern Star asked our readers to send in their festive photos and we loved seeing your pics.

Thanks to everyone who contributed.

Merry Christmas to all of our readers!