Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boy, 17, killed, 15yo girl airlifted in 'stolen car' crash

13th Dec 2019 6:05 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl airlifted after a single vehicle crash in Central Queensland overnight.

Police are investigating the fatal car crash in Blackwater.

Preliminary investigations indicate, around 11.15pm, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd.

There were two people in the car. 

The 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. Anyone in the area with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
blackwater editors picks emerald fatal crash
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News More than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal. DON'T MISS OUR SPECIAL SUMMER OFFER

        Water in Woolgoolga dam to be sold-off to farmers

        premium_icon Water in Woolgoolga dam to be sold-off to farmers

        News Councillor heard about dam water sell-off through a press release.

        How to milk a profit from dairy in a year of drought

        premium_icon How to milk a profit from dairy in a year of drought

        Business How Young Farmer of the Year has bucked the trend of downturn

        ’I love you bro.. I’m coming to bring you home’

        premium_icon ’I love you bro.. I’m coming to bring you home’

        Environment The distraught sister of volcano victim has described her anguish