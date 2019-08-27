Baby airlifted, teen mother released after ambulance smash

A mother, her baby and paramedics were involved in this smash on Saturday. Photo by Frank Redward.

A YOUNG mother who was travelling inside an ambulance with her gravely ill baby when it crashed has been discharged from hospital.

The 17-year-old mother was being rushed from Macksville to Coffs Harbour Hospital with her baby who was suffering a potential life threatening condition.

The crash happened on the Pacific Highway around 2.30pm on Saturday about 100 metres north of the Nambucca Heads service centre heading towards Urunga.

A spokesperson from the Ambulance Service of NSW confirmed two paramedics were involved but they did not sustain any serious injuries.

The spokesperson also responded to claims the baby was unrestrained at the time.

"That would be extremely unlikely."

The ambulance did not roll but it's believed the northbound ambulance driver may have swerved to avoid hitting debris on the roadway in the 110km section.

The smashed ambulance was towed to Macksville Police Station. Photo Frank Redward.

The ambulance was extensively damaged crashing heavily through almost 100-metres of wire barrier.

The smashed vehicle was towed to Macksville Police Station and the mother and child conveyed to Coffs Harbour Hospital in another ambulance.

The mother was discharged in a stable condition on Saturday afternoon and the baby transferred to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the crash.