164kg strongman’s horror X-rated mishap

Eddie Hall has revealed how he nearly bled to death after dropping a set of weights on his penis.

The former World's Strongest Man had to be "stitched up" at the hospital after the horrific accident, The Sun reports.

Hall, who has been crowned the UK's Strongest Man six times, has been known to lift cars, pull planes with his bare hands and throw beer barrels.

But the 31-year-old has recalled the time that disaster struck while he was training his legs in the gym.

According to the Mirror, he said: "I piled a load of heavy weights on a leg-press machine and then heard a loud thud.

"It has come crushing down and the weights had landed on my penis. I nearly bled to death.

"It was bad. The worst ever. I didn't cry for help though.

"I just lifted them off, drove myself to the hospital and got stitched up. I was back training soon enough."

Hall was crowned the World's Strongest Man in 2017 after he finished ahead of Hafthor Bjornsson (aka The Mountain from Game of Thrones) and defending champion Brian Shaw.

And he remains to be the only person ever to deadlift 500kg.

The Newcastle-born muscleman, also known as The Beast, has revealed the gruelling diet he sticks by to maintain his bulked up physique.

"On average I eat 8000 calories a day," he said.

"A full English at first - four slices of bacon, four sausages, black pudding, eggs, fried bread, beans, the works.

"Then a second breakfast of porridge and about five portions of fruit. I snack all day on cashew nuts and beef jerky and lunch will be steak or chicken with rice, pasta, and veggies and half a family-sized cheesecake for pudding.

"Then I have a steak and rice meal then the evenings get hefty. Spaghetti bolognese or a curry and the other half of that cheesecake to polish it off."

Hall has admitted that being 190cm and weighing more than 160kg can have its downsides.

The 31-year-old said: "I've broken a few sofas in my time. I plonk myself down my friends' sofas and often they split straight down the middle.

"I have a custom-made, heavy duty bed at home, but I've broken my fair share of hotels beds, too."

This story first appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission