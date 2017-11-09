1600 FOUND: On the front lines of the cane toad invasion

An adult female toad recently caught next to the Clarence Estuary Nature Reserve in Yamba.

THE CANE toad count has rocketed this season with more than 1600 collected in the Clarence Valley.

Clarence Valley Conservation in Action (CVCIA) Landcare Group has collected the toads in six outings between Yamba, Brooms Head, Micalo Island and Maclean (results still to come).

This season adult female toads have outnumbered adult males in the Friday night collections, turning the tables on the 2016/17 season trend.

CVCIA's Scott Lenton suspects the wet spring conditions have played a part.

The majority have come from Yamba Golf Course where most CVCIA outings have occurred. Although some of our volunteers and private landowners have been collecting plenty around Maclean, other parts of Yamba, the Brooms Head area, Chatsworth and Micalo Island.

The early signs show that since the end of September, when toading began, numbers are declining in some of the target areas, particularly Yamba Golf Course and Brooms Head village. However it won't be until December that CVCIA can be confident of the trend.

More then 1300 tadpoles have been caught by some CVCIA volunteers and private landowners around Brooms Head and West Yamba. Last season tadpoles weren't caught until after New Year.

CVCIA volunteers recording details of the night's catch of cane toads at the Yamba Golf Course last Friday. INSET: An adult female toad recently caught next to the Clarence Estuary Nature Reserve. Lyn Watman

Volunteers undertake cane toad collections for a couple of hours each Friday night and this season CVCIA will be rotating between sites in Yamba, Brooms Head, Micalo Island and Maclean to focus on main toad populations south of the Clarence River and hold up the southern spread of toads on the east coast.

Tonight CVCIA will be checking sites in and around Maclean and local people keen to learn more are invited to meet at 7.15pm adjacent to the Maclean Sports Centre at Wherrett Park.

The CVCIA is keen to increase public awareness of where toads are located in the Lower Clarence and how the community to assist in their control.

For more information visit the group's Facebook page, CVCIA Landcare, our website cvcia.org.au or get in touch with Scott Lenton on 0438 430 234.