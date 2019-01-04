Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a teenage boy over the rape of a girl at a sporting field.
Police have charged a teenage boy over the rape of a girl at a sporting field. Trevor Veale
Crime

16-year-old charged over alleged rape at sports field

4th Jan 2019 2:06 PM | Updated: 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEEN will face court over the alleged sexual assault of a girl at a sporting field.

Police will allege a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a boy, 16, at a Ballina soccer field just after 8pm on December 6.

The girl reported the incident to Richmond Police District officers and they began an investigation.

A search warrant was executed at a Fox St, Ballina home this morning.

The boy was arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station, where he was charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

He was refused bail to face Children's Court today.

ballina police editors picks northern rivers crime richmond police district sexual assault
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Share price spike due to Coffs Hospital tender

    premium_icon Share price spike due to Coffs Hospital tender

    News Investors have shrewdly backed the company that has been awarded the Coffs Harbour hospital expansion works by the State Government.

    Charity bins overflow with silly season excess

    premium_icon Charity bins overflow with silly season excess

    News For some passers by, it was a metaphor for our silly season excess

    Enough is enough: charity resorts to high security

    premium_icon Enough is enough: charity resorts to high security

    News Security cameras have already led to one arrest.

    Coffs council bullied over bypass stance

    premium_icon Coffs council bullied over bypass stance

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Local Partners