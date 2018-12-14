Menu
Crime

16-year-old girl's shock drink driving reading

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Dec 2018 2:47 PM | Updated: 6:30 PM
A 16-YEAR-OLD girl was one of six motorists caught drink driving on Gladstone region roads who appeared in court this week.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was intercepted by police on Tarawonga Close at Calliope.

She returned a blood alcohol content reading of .153%. She was ordered to complete six months' probation and was disqualified from getting a licence for three months.

Nathan Tony Warren, 34 was caught on Dawson Rd and returned a reading of .141%.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Jai Castle was intercepted by police on Caulder Espde at Boyne Island and blew .14%.

The 26-year-old was fined $1000 and lost his licence for three months.

Thirty-year-old Benjamin Alan Hartley returned a reading of .119% when pulled on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

He was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Jack Hobie Clarke, 23 returned a reading of .07% at Barney Point and was fined $661 and disqualified for a month.

Christopher David Price was intercepted on Red Rover Rd when he blew .063%.

The 43-year-old was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Gladstone Observer

