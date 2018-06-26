Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TWO men and a teenager have been arrested on outstanding warrants as part of a two-day police operation.
TWO men and a teenager have been arrested on outstanding warrants as part of a two-day police operation. FILE
Crime

16-year-old girl arrested in two-day police operation

26th Jun 2018 11:49 AM | Updated: 2:19 PM

TWO men and a teenager have been arrested on outstanding warrants as part of a two-day operation targeting unserved apprehension violence orders, court attendance notices and outstanding warrants.

The operation ran from Sunday June 24 to Monday June 25 and police from Richmond Police District, Lismore detectives, the Dog Squad and Richmond Target Action Group arrested two men, aged 44 and 31 and a 16-year-old girl for a total of eight outstanding warrants.

Officers also made three drug detections, identified one breach of bail, served three court attendance notices and five AVOs.

The 16-year-old girl was refused bail to appear at a Children's Court today.

The 44-year-old man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

The 31-year-old was given conditional bail to appear at Ballina Local Court on Thursday (28 June 2018).

apprehended violence order drugs northern rivers crime outstanding warrants richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Rising unemployment rate puts pressure on local youth

    Rising unemployment rate puts pressure on local youth

    News Headspace Coffs Harbour reveals worrying trends facing local youth as the mental health service marks 10 years in Coffs.

    • 26th Jun 2018 2:30 PM
    Man pleads guilty to smuggling cocaine into Australia

    premium_icon Man pleads guilty to smuggling cocaine into Australia

    Crime Drug smuggling case leads to guilty plea in court.

    Former Fishing Club lease back on the agenda

    premium_icon Former Fishing Club lease back on the agenda

    News Preview for Thursday's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

    Cheat sheet: Who, what and how of Peru

    Cheat sheet: Who, what and how of Peru

    Soccer Your complete guide to Peru, the team the Socceroos must beat

    • 26th Jun 2018 2:42 PM

    Local Partners