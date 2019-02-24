Man injured in 16m cliff fall

Around 3.15pm Saturday afternoon, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamwooth was tasked to Kremnos, west of Woolgoolga to a report of a 51 year-old-male who had fallen 16 metres down a cliff face at that location.

SES and emergency services where able to assist with patients recovery, and he was treated by paramedics from the helicopter clinical team for chest and pelvic injuries as well as abrasions.

The patient then flown to Newcastle's John Hunter for further treatment where he is in a stable condition.