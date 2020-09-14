$1.5m DA approved for major upgrades to shopping centre

A $1.5m reconfiguration of the Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre has been approved.

Work will include the relocation of the existing bus interchange from the main entrance of the shopping centre to the northern side, with bus recirculation occurring via the existing Coles staff carpark and loading area and access/egress via the Toormina Road/Minorca Place intersection.

The former medical centre in the northwest corner of the site located adjacent to Toormina Road will be demolished and replaced with carparking and shade sails.

Carparking along Toormina Road will be reconfigured and new shade sails constructed.

The work will accommodate the new McDonald's fast food restaurant proposed along Toormina Road adjacent to the shopping centre.

This development application is yet to be approved with Coffs Harbour City Council planning staff recently asking the proponent for further information to help with the assessment.

An image of the proposed McDonald's restaurant submitted in the application from engineering firm Richmond & Ross.

While many have embraced the McDonald's proposal as a chance for new jobs, others say it could exacerbate traffic congestion in the Toormina Rd and Bangalee Crescent area.

These concerns have been addressed to some extent within the recently approved plans for the $1.5m reconfiguration.

Vehicle access at the Toormina Road/Bangalee Crescent intersection will be altered to incorporate additional capacity through the provision of dual right turn lanes, on the eastern leg of the intersection for traffic exiting.

The Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre is owned by Fort Street Real Estate Capital Pty Ltd and is located 8 km south of Coffs Harbour and is bounded by Toormina Road, Minorie Drive, Wirrabilla Drive and Minorca Place.

It is home to three major retail tenants (Woolworths, Coles and Kmart), two minor tenants (Best & Less and Dollar Tree), 43 specialty retailers.

Carparking on the site currently provides 906 spaces.