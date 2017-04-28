$156 million Coffs Health Campus expansion moves forward

PROGRESS: The redevelopment which was announced in April 2016 has now entered the design stage.

THE design stage of the Coffs Harbour Health Campus expansion has officially begun, two years after the $156 million redevelopment was announced.

The NSW Government said the lead design team has been appointed to the project, which includes the expansion of existing surgical services and operating theatres, a new short stay surgical unit, and orthopaedic and vascular unit.

Ambulatory care and community health services will also be expanded.

The project will be managed by Pricewaterhouse Coopers, and architects McConnel Smith and Johnson have been recruited.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the redevelopment will focus on delivering contemporary models of care.

"Working with Health Infrastructure and the Mid North Coast Local Health District, the lead design team will work on defining the redevelopment scope alongside Local Health District management, staff, clinicians and community representatives,” Mr Fraser said.

"To date staff and community representatives have assisted with the formulation of a Clinical Services Plan which provides guidance on the key areas for development in the future.”

In April 2016, NSW Health Minister at the time Jillian Skinner said the construction would commence "in this term of government”, meaning before 2019.