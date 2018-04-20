150mm of rain to fall in just 72 hours
GET ready for a drenching - continuous rainfall is expected on the Northern Rivers over the next few days.
While 150mm of rain was initially forecast to fall over a 72 hour period from Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology's severe weather forecaster, Jordan Notara, said an even higher rainfall total was possible.
But he said it would not be widespread, and most likely confined to the coastal fringe.
"Lismore, being a little more inland, is less likely to see the heavier rainfall," he said.
Moderate rainfall totals are expected across the region with the potential for "embedded thunderstorms" at the start of the week.
"This trough is going to give Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday... quite a few days of continuous rainfall," Mr Notara said.
Today brings a 70 per cent chance of rain in Lismore while the figure jumps to 80 per cent on Saturday with 8-20mm of rain expected, 90 per cent on Sunday and "nearly 100 per cent on Monday" with 12-25mm of rain.
There is also a current hazardous surf warning for the Byron, Coffs and Macquarie coasts which will be re-evaluated over the weekend.
Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.
NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:
- People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
- Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
- Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
- Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
- Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.