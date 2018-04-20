150mm of rain to fall in just 72 hours

It's going to be a wet few days on the Northern Rivers.

It's going to be a wet few days on the Northern Rivers. Marc Stapelberg

GET ready for a drenching - continuous rainfall is expected on the Northern Rivers over the next few days.

While 150mm of rain was initially forecast to fall over a 72 hour period from Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology's severe weather forecaster, Jordan Notara, said an even higher rainfall total was possible.

But he said it would not be widespread, and most likely confined to the coastal fringe.

"Lismore, being a little more inland, is less likely to see the heavier rainfall," he said.

Moderate rainfall totals are expected across the region with the potential for "embedded thunderstorms" at the start of the week.

"This trough is going to give Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday... quite a few days of continuous rainfall," Mr Notara said.

Today brings a 70 per cent chance of rain in Lismore while the figure jumps to 80 per cent on Saturday with 8-20mm of rain expected, 90 per cent on Sunday and "nearly 100 per cent on Monday" with 12-25mm of rain.

There is also a current hazardous surf warning for the Byron, Coffs and Macquarie coasts which will be re-evaluated over the weekend.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that: