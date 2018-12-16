Menu
Crime

$15000 of cigarettes, chocolates stolen from store

Annie Perets
by
16th Dec 2018 3:31 PM | Updated: 3:31 PM
A HERVEY Bay family-run grocery store has been hit by savage thieves who ran off with thousands of dollars worth of goods and caused extensive damage to the building.

The IGA near Hervey Bay Airport was ransacked by thieves at the weekend who stole about $15,000 worth of cigarettes and chocolates.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the robbers also caused $8000 of damage to the store.

The break-in happened about 2.30am on Sunday.

Police are currently investigating.

If you have any information for police, call Police link on 131 444.

This was at least the third time the store was ransacked this year.

In September, the Chronicle reported $10,000 worth of tobacco products being taken from the store. 

