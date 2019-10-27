Menu
ROCKING OUT: Jet, Jimmy Barnes and Eskimo Joe all featured at By the C in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
News

150+ PHOTOS: Barnsey, Jet and more rock Coffs to its core

Sam Flanagan
by
27th Oct 2019 1:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEARLY 5000 people witnessed a rock festival for the ages at Park Beach Reserve yesterday, as Jimmy Barnes, Jet, Eskimo Joe and more put on one hell of a spectacle at By the C.

Local act Benny Black opened the show, before handing over to Thirsty Merc who performed some of their classics including In the Summertime, 20 Good Reasons and Someday, Someday

Killing Heidi was next to hit the stage, with lead singer Ella Hooper pumped up to be performing songs from the album Reflector which took the band to national fame in 2000.

Perth band Eskimo Joe then had the crowd entranced with their rock ballads including London Bombs.

Jet flew out of the gate during their set, nailing songs from their record-breaking album Get Born which won them six ARIA Awards in 2004.

Australian legend Jimmy Barnes then capped off a memorable event with an electric 90 minute set, mixing in Cold Chisel Classics with new songs off his current album My Criminal Record.

benny black ella hooper eskimo joe jet jimmy barnes killing heidi nic cester thirsty merc
Coffs Coast Advocate

