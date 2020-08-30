150 good reasons border restrictions should be eased

THE impact of Queensland's hard border closure has already prompted 150 businesses to complete a survey on its impact on the Northern Rivers.

Organisers hope to gather at least 300 by the middle of next week and it will be a powerful statement in the push for a further relaxation of border exemptions by the Queensland Government and cash compensation from the NSW Government.

Business NSW's Northern Rivers regional manger Jane Laverty said the aim was to lobby for the border closure to move from a 'hard closure' to a 'managed closure' where business and workers could transit as required.

"We have businesses here that are in the same situation with their downturn specifically linked to the Queensland border closure either through a drop in trade or being unable to operate due to their staff living in Queensland," she said.

"Businesses are happy to go back to the original permit system and deal with the inconvenience that entails to keep their businesses operating. The current situation is untenable."

A healthy number of survey responses would also strengthen the case for NSW's northern border businesses to get a rescue package like those along the Victoria border did.

The $45M grants program for the 13 LGAs along the NSW and Victorian border was recently announced by the NSW Premier.

"Any financial support that enables businesses to keep the doors open and their staff employed will be welcomed," Ms Laverty said.

To complete the survey go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/qldborder

Business NSW are hosting zoom forums with Government stakeholders on the issue, if you are interesting in participating please email jane.laverty@businessnsw.com or phone on 0419260220