A 15-year-old is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in Darwin overnight
Crime

15-year-old in custody over alleged stabbing death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE and WILL ZWAR
19th May 2020 4:54 PM
A 15-year-old boy is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in the Bagot Community in Darwin overnight.

Officer in Charge of Major Crime Unit, Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Stephens said the two boys were known to each other and said others may be called upon as witnesses.

Officer in Charge of Major Crime Unit, Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Stephens will give an update on the death at the Bagot Community.

"It's believed both persons were known to each other but the exact nature of the relationship is yet to be established," he said.

"There were a number of people present, as it is a community where a number of people live ... as to how closely involved people are or aren't, that's still to be determined."

Det Sgt Stephens said it wasn't known if the alleged offender was a member of the Bagot Community.

Earlier today police said a 15-year-old was taken to hospital overnight with a stab wound to his chest.

The teen later died in hospital.

Police said a knife was found at the scene.

