15-hours of preschool a week for all local children

Working parents will welcome today's pre-budget announcement by the Federal Government.

ALL local children will be able to access 15-hours of preschool a week under a new agreement made by the Turnbull Government for early childhood education.

He said more than 2225 children in our community were set to reap the benefits of the additional $2.7 million funding announced by the Government for preschool education.

"We're focused on ensuring children in our community and across Australia have the best possible start to their education," Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

"We know that a quality preschool education is essential for laying the foundations for successful learning, including transition to full-time school and future school success.

"That's why we're delivering $2.7 million for the 2225 pre-schoolers in our local community."

"Our commitment means certainty that all children in the year before school will continue to have access to 15 hours of preschool a week (600 hours a year) in 2018.

"Combined with the landmark child care reforms we passed through Parliament earlier this year, this announcement will make child care and early learning more affordable and accessible for Australian families."