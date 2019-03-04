Facing their day in court
AT LEAST 15 individuals are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week charged with drink or drug driving.
Drink driving is involved in about one in every seven crashes in NSW in which someone loses their life, according to NSW Centre for Road Safety statistics.
The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive include:
- It slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.
- It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving or how far you are from other cars and people.
- It gives you a false sense of confidence.
- It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.
Since random breath testing was introduced in 1982, trauma from fatal crashes involving alcohol dropped from 40 per cent of all fatalities to 15 per cent in 2017.
If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply including fines and prison terms.
Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.
ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS
High range PCA:
Jarred Dean Ward
Middle range PCA:
Pitama Edwards
Darren George Eldridge
Tylana Krystal Banks
Bayden Kind
Low range PCA:
Dhanesh Babu Balakrishnan
Cedrick Robert Marcel Bezamat
Bayden King
Special range PCA:
Daniel Joshua McKechnie
Consume alcohol while driving:
Jason Lee Mudd
ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS
Mitchell Anthony Boswell
Zak Davis
William James Meirick
Morgan Andrew Watson
Damien G Williamson