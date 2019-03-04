Facing their day in court

HIGH RISK: Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW in which someone loses their life.

HIGH RISK: Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW in which someone loses their life. Trevor Veale

AT LEAST 15 individuals are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week charged with drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is involved in about one in every seven crashes in NSW in which someone loses their life, according to NSW Centre for Road Safety statistics.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive include:

- It slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

- It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving or how far you are from other cars and people.

- It gives you a false sense of confidence.

- It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

Since random breath testing was introduced in 1982, trauma from fatal crashes involving alcohol dropped from 40 per cent of all fatalities to 15 per cent in 2017.

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply including fines and prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

Jarred Dean Ward

Middle range PCA:

Pitama Edwards

Darren George Eldridge

Tylana Krystal Banks

Bayden Kind

Low range PCA:

Dhanesh Babu Balakrishnan

Cedrick Robert Marcel Bezamat

Bayden King

Special range PCA:

Daniel Joshua McKechnie

Consume alcohol while driving:

Jason Lee Mudd

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

Mitchell Anthony Boswell

Zak Davis

William James Meirick

Morgan Andrew Watson

Damien G Williamson