Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl has been charged after a botched carjacking attempt in Collingwood. Picture: Kevin Farmer
A teenage girl has been charged after a botched carjacking attempt in Collingwood. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Crime

14yo girl arrested after bungled carjacking attempt

by Angelica Snowden
23rd Nov 2019 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl has been arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a female driver and trying to steal her car.

The victim told police that she was allegedly approached by the teenager after she parked her car outside an apartment building in Collingwood about midnight on Friday night.

The alleged carjacker grabbed the victim's keys and got into her car but couldn't start it.

The victim then fought back, retrieving her keys from the teen who then fled along Stanley St.

Police patrolled the area and found the teenager hiding under a car on Wellington St.

The victim suffered a minor injury to her hand as a result of the bungled carjacking.

The teen was interviewed by police in relation aggravated carjacking, assault and weapon offences.

She is expected to appear at a children's court later this morning.

angelica.snowden@news.com.au

More Stories

carjacking teenage crime teenager arrested

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scathing message to PM from fire region

        Scathing message to PM from fire region

        Environment A devastated man who lost his family home in the bushfires has used the wreckage and debris to attack Scott Morrison and his government.

        MOVEMBER: It’s time to push past ‘how you going mate’

        premium_icon MOVEMBER: It’s time to push past ‘how you going mate’

        News WE OFTEN forget the men on the frontline, trying to save houses, communities, crops...

        BREAK-INS: Be wary of criminal activity this summer

        premium_icon BREAK-INS: Be wary of criminal activity this summer

        News Police are advising locals to be mindful of opportunistic crimes as we head into...

        Guide to Shopping Local this Christmas

        Guide to Shopping Local this Christmas

        News Shop Local this Christmas