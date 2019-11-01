14-year-old tackles ‘I’m bored’ issue

Jessica Burford would like Livingstone Council to take a good hard look at the possiblity of converting the Basketball Court into a multi-use facility that includes a skating rink

Jessica Burford would like Livingstone Council to take a good hard look at the possiblity of converting the Basketball Court into a multi-use facility that includes a skating rink

"I'M BORED, there's nothing to do."

Sound familiar?

Fourteen-year-old Yeppoon student Jessica Burford has used those words herself but, rather than whine, she has set the wheels in motion to do something about it.

Determined to encourage change, Jessica formulated a power point presentation and petition to present to Livingstone Shire Councillors outlining what she believes the Capricorn Coast youth need.

"I believe it's time for Council and potential investors in the area to take into consideration more activities for young people in our area," Jessica said.

"There has been a lot of talk recently about youth crime in the region and I am not surprised, given that young people simply don't have enough to do or safe places we can go to hang out with friends and get involved in activities.

"Livingstone has worked very hard and put a lot of ratepayers' money into providing recreational facilities for the community such as the foreshore redevelopment, pathways from Yeppoon to Emu Park, The Kracken Water play, all-ability playground at Appleton Park, Beaman Park and Rotary Park but these are more suited to younger children.

"Other infrastructure such as the Coastline pathway, barbecue and seating facilities, Five Rocks four-wheel driving, Byfield Parks, Boardwalks, monuments, nightclubs, bars and pubs are more suited to adults.

"This leaves a huge gap for things to do for young people aged from 8-17 years, who have not been catered for in the overall scheme of things.

"We need a place we can gather, where we feel welcome and not be judged, somewhere we can catch up with our friends and meet new friends.

"We need somewhere that offers a variety of things to do where we can spend time with our peers, be able to access a variety of food and beverages, have fun and participate in activities that are productive, safe and in a clean environment.

"We need somewhere close to town where we can gather at nights with friends, where our parents know we are safe."

Jessica believes the answer lies in the development of a dedicated multi-use skating rink that caters to all ages.

"There is so much potential there for someone to develop a multi-use facility with skate rink that could also house squash courts, ten-pin bowling arena, mini-golf, arcade games and cafe," she said.

"The possibilities for a one-stop recreational hub are endless and much needed in our shire.

"I understand that Council may not have the funds to develop such a facility, but they do have contacts and land that could be made available for someone wanting to invest in our region's youth.

"Likewise, the state government has the old railway station land that is due to be redeveloped, this would be a prime location for such a facility.

"Let's get youth of the streets and keep them out of trouble by providing something productive for them to do.

"It's time to give our youth a place where they can go and have no need to wander the streets and get into trouble due to boredom and lack of options, events and activities.

"It's time to embrace, nurture, support and help build our future adults and show them that this Council cares about providing safe and fun places for young people where they can access both activities as well as support services, information and avenues to better themselves.

"Council could consider setting this facility up and contract it out to a management group, this would bring in an income that could them be redirected back into the community."

Jessica believes there are plenty of State and Federal Government funding opportunities out there for Council to tap into to get the project of the ground.

"Look at Gympie as a prime example, they set up a new skating rink in December 2018 and people of all ages have been flocking to the facility in droves," she said.

"They have gaming tables, retro decor with old school arcade games, they run disco nights, birthday parties and special events and have even set up a half pipe outside for the skateboarders.

"Just two months after the facility opened, the youth crime statistics had already begun to decrease and have continued to do so.

"In just three hours at a local shopping complex, we had 65 people sign a petition to call for a multi-use skating rink to be built, imagine how many people would support this initiative if it were to go to the whole community."

Jessica has logged her suggestion and petition with Livingstone Shire Council and is waiting on confirmation of when she will present her ideas at an upcoming Council meeting.