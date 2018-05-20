Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for anyone who has information of the whereabouts of this girl to contact police. Photo: Supplied
Police are appealing for anyone who has information of the whereabouts of this girl to contact police. Photo: Supplied
News

13yo, woman missing from Surfers Paradise

by Brianna Morris-Grant and Lea Emery
20th May 2018 12:17 PM

POLICE need the public's urgent help find a woman who has been missing from Surfers Paradise since yesterday afternoon.

Kyria-Lee Brown suffers from a medical condition and has not contacted family since yesterday afternoon.

Kyria-Lee Brown has been missing from Surfers Paradise since late yesterday afternoon. Picture: Supplied
Kyria-Lee Brown has been missing from Surfers Paradise since late yesterday afternoon. Picture: Supplied

The woman is driving a silver 2004 Hyundai Getz with registration plates 902 XRN.

She is described as 170cm tall, caucasian, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed Ms Brown is still in the Surfers Paradise area.

Police are also searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Surfers Paradise on Thursday evening.

The girl has been in touch with friends and posted on social media but has not contacted her family, who are concerned for her safety.

She is described as 140cm tall, caucasian, with a slim build, hazel eyes and long, light brown hair.

Police are asking for her or anyone who may have further information to contact them on 131 444.

critical alert editors picks missing person

Top Stories

    Man charged with murder after woman's body found by police

    Man charged with murder after woman's body found by police

    Crime A MAN has been charged with the murder of a woman on the Coffs Coast.

    Deegan to put best foot forward in battle for Page

    Deegan to put best foot forward in battle for Page

    Politics Patrick Deegan has been preselected as Labor's candidate for Page.

    • 20th May 2018 12:15 PM
    • 1 GuruM
    From Bonville and bananas to bulls and more books

    From Bonville and bananas to bulls and more books

    News Chance meeting on the side of the Pacific Hwy inspires latest novel.

    • 20th May 2018 12:15 PM
    Masterplan for beach reserve

    Masterplan for beach reserve

    News Community info session on Emerald Beach Reserve plan on May 29.

    • 20th May 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners